Persona 5 launched in 2016

Atlus announced during the "XBOX Games Showcase 2026" livestream on Sunday Persona 6 , a new entry in its role-playing game series. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud, and PC via Steam .

Update: Added other consoles

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Persona 4 Revival

PlayStation

Steam

The company also announced during the same livestream, a remake of its original 2008 role-playing game, will launch for5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC viaon February 18, 2027.

Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.

Sources: Xbox Games Showcase 2026 livestream