A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Season 2 Announces Opening Song Artists, October Debut

The official website for the anime based on Wookjakga 's A Returner's Magic Should Be Special ( Kikansha no Mahō wa Tokubetsu Desu in Japanese) Korean web comic unveiled on Sunday the opening theme song's artists, October premiere, and teaser visual for the anime's second season. The site also streamed a video to announce the premiere timeframe:

The rock band FLOW returns to create the "Sorrow" song specifically for the new season's opening theme.

The new season will premiere in Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block in October, and it will run on Wednesdays at 24:45 (effectively, Thursdays at 12:45 a.m.). The first season will re-air on Fuji TV and Kansai TV starting this July.

Image via A Returner's Magic anime Twitter © A Returner's Magic Should Be Special Animation Partners

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world… But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

is releasing the series in English and it describes the story:

The first season of the anime premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in English-speaking, Latin America, and European countries, along with an English dub.

The web comic is based on an original story by Usonan , which published on Kakao Page between September 2016 to August 2019. The webtoon adaptation with art by Wookjakga was launched in May 2018.



