Web Novel Series 'Got Dropped Into a Ghost Story, Still Gotta Work' Gets Webtoon Adaptation

Series follows rookie employee on field investigation team at Baekilmong Company, who explores urban legends while developing survival strategies

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment has announced that the web novel Got Dropped Into a Ghost Story, Still Gotta Work will be adapted into a webtoon, which debuted on Kakao Page on June 5.

The adaptation marks the first visualized version of the widely popular original work, which topped Kakao Page 's all-genre annual rankings in 2025. With a strong existing fandom and a track record that includes sold-out exhibitions and pop-up events, expectations are high for the webtoon to become another major hit.

The webtoon focuses on faithfully recreating the tone and pacing of the original novel, written by Deok-soo Baek, while enhancing immersion through the vertical-scroll format. Artwork is handled by artist Ssyungnyung ( I Failed to Oust the Villain ). The series is designed to gradually build unease within an otherwise ordinary office setting, guiding readers through the discovery of hidden rules within supernatural scenarios and the moments when eerie entities reveal themselves.

The series follows Sol-eum Kim, a rookie employee on the field investigation team at Baekilmong Company, who explores urban legends while developing survival strategies. The series gained attention for its paradoxical premise (continuing to go to work even after falling into ghost stories) and its unique narrative structure centered on analyzing and overcoming supernatural rules.

The original novel quickly built a dedicated fanbase upon release. It topped genre rankings shortly after launch and surpassed 100 million cumulative views within three months. The IP has since grown into one of Kakao Page 's flagship properties, with total views reaching approximately 370 million and over 600,000 user comments.

The original novel series does not have an English release. However, Tapas has released Baek's other novel Debut or Die! in English as well as its webtoon adaptation.

Ssyungnyung drew the webtoon adaptation of the I Failed to Oust the Villain novel series. The webtoon is also available in English on Tapas.