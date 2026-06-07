Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series Teach You a Lesson Debuts on Netflix at No. 5 Globally

Series reached No. 1 in several countries including South Korea, the Philippines

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

The webtoon-based live-action series Teach You a Lesson ranked at No. 5 worldwide shortly after its release.

According to FlixPatrol, the ranking website for Netflix , the series entered the global streaming chart at No. 5 on June 5, the day it debuted. It reached No. 1 in countries including South Korea and the Philippines, while also landing in the Top 5 across 32 regions spanning Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia — including Mexico, Chile, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore.

The series is based on the webtoon Get Schooled, which has been serialized on Naver Webtoon since November 2020. The webtoon tells the story of Hwa-jin Na, an officer from the Ministry of Education's Teacher Protection Bureau, who takes matters into his own hands to restore order in schools following the passage of a law banning corporal punishment. The series explores the challenges of maintaining authority in schools and delivering justice.

While the original webtoon gained attention for its satisfying narratives driven by strong state power, it also drew criticism for portraying marginalized groups such as women and people of color as villains, often resolving conflict through violence. Director Jong-chan Hong has acknowledged these concerns and previously stated that the drama adaptation will approach the material with greater sensitivity and care.

Get Schooled is written by Yong-taek Chae and drawn by Ga-ram Han.

Ablaze Publishing is releasing the series in print. WEBTOON Entertainment previously released part the series in English digitally, but has since removed the title from its service.

Source: Munhwa Ilbo (Jin-yong Ahn)