New title remakes original 2008 game

Atlus announced during the "XBOX Games Showcase 2026" livestream on Sunday Persona 4 Revival , a remake of its original 2008 role-playing game, will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam on February 18, 2027.

Update: Added Japanese trailer

English Trailer

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Japanese Trailer

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The game is available for pre-order now.

The original Persona 4 launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2008. The game received a port for the PlayStation Vita in 2011 under the title Persona 4 Golden . The franchise inspired several spin-off games including Persona 4 Arena and its sequel Persona 4 Arena Ultimax , and Persona 4: Dancing All Night .

Persona 3 Reload , the remake of Atlus ' Persona 3 RPG, launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game launched for the Nintendo Switch release in October.

Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.