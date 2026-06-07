Kaiju Girl Caramelise Anime's New Video Unveils More Staff, Theme Songs, July 2 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Spica Aoki 's Kaiju Girl Caramelise ( Otome Kaijū Carameliser ) manga revealed its second main promotional video, second main visual, additional staff members, theme songs, and July 2 premiere. METANICK performs the opening theme song "Otome Kaijū" (KaijūGirl), and HoneyWorks feat. HaKoniwalily performs the ending theme song "Otome no Honki" (A Girl's Earnestness). The below video previews the opening theme song "Otome Kaijū."

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Spica Aoki/KADOKAWA/Project KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE

New additional staff members include:

The anime will premiere on July 2 on the TBS channel at 25:28 JST (effectively July 3 at 1:28 a.m.) It will then run on BS11 on July 3 at 25:00 a.m. JST (effectively July 4 at 1:00 a.m.), and on AT-X on July 5 at 11:30 p.m. JST.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Spica Aoki/KADOKAWA/Project KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE

Love... or Destruction?

Kuroe Akaishi, a high-school girl suffering from a mysterious illness, has always lived avoiding others because of her awkwardness in social situations.

One fateful encounter leads her to fall in love with Arata Minami—the most popular boy in her class.

And the moment she realizes her feelings, the dormant power within her awakens…

A battle between love and reason is in conflict.

A shocking twist that shatters the conventions of shoujo manga is about to sweep across Japan!

describes the story:

The anime will star:

Teruyuki Omine ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , Hell's Paradise , Spy×Family seasons 2 & 3 episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! , The Idolm@ster SideM , The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies ) is in charge or series scripts, and Mitomi Nakayama ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Shirobako films key animator) is designing the characters. GOOD SMILE FILM is producing the series.

Aoki launched the ongoing manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in 2018. Kadokawa will ship the manga's 10th compiled book volume on July 22. The manga has over 230,000 copies in circulation. Yen Press publishes the manga in English and shipped the eighth volume on October 28.