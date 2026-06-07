Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Game Announced

It's undoubtedly a unique experience: a little cute, a little off-putting, a little horrifying, and more focused on being intriguing rather than satisfying.

― Anime OVAs can feel like a lost art nowadays. Gone is the era of many lavishly animated, often ultraviolent indulgences funded by dubious sources. So, too, are the subsequent times of esoteric direct-to-video experiments largely comprised of vi...