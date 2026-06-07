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Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Game Announced
posted on by Anita Tai
Dark Three Kingdoms action RPG launches for PS5, Xbox X|S, Switch 2, PC via Steam in early 2027
Koei Tecmo revealed during the "Xbox Games Showcase 2026" livestream on Sunday Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, the sequel to Team Ninja's 2023 game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game will debut for Xbox series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox PC (and Xbox Cloud), and PC via Steam in early 2027.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam worldwide in March 2023. The game became available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC. The Complete Edition containing all three DLC launched in February 2024. The game's Season Pass includes DLC 1-3.
Source: Xbox Games Showcase 2026 livestream