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Sega Announces Crazy Taxi: World Tour Game for 2027
posted on by Anita Tai
Sega announced Crazy Taxi: World Tour, a new entry in its racing game series, during the "XBOX Games Showcase 2026" livestream on Sunday. The game will launch for Xbox series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in 2027.
Sega discloses on the game's Steam page:
At SEGA Corporation, we utilize generative AI as a support tool for developers, aiming to provide better content to our users and enable developers to focus more on creative tasks.
We have used such generative AI support tools during development of Crazy Taxi: World Tour. No AI was used in reference to the performers in the game.
Sega announced a reboot game in 2022.
Crazy Taxi initially launched in arcades in February 1999 and then on the Sega Dreamcast console in January 2000. The game has two sequels and has two ported re-releases in the form of Crazy Taxi: Catch a Ride for Gameboy Advance and Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars for PlayStation Portable. The free-to-play Android and iOS game Crazy Taxi City Rush launched in March 2014 and the Crazy Taxi Tycoon spin-off game launched for Android and iOS in 2017. The latter game was delisted in 2020.
Sources: Xbox Games Showcase 2026 livestream, Crazy Taxi: World Tour's Steam page via Eurogamer