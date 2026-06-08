How would you rate episode 34 of

Dr. Stone: Science Future (TV 3) ?

© Kome Studio, Boichi/SHUEISHA, Dr.STONE Project

This is a momentous episode for, as it's the scientific climax the entire show has been building towards for seven years, ninety-one episodes and one special. It marks the culmination of Senku's first awakening, naked and without tools in the Stone World, to the construction of a functional rocket and the first manned space mission to the moon. We've witnessed, in great detail, all of the myriad steps it took to pull mankind back up from the primitive Stone Age to a level of civilization almost on par with the modern world (or at the very least, the 1960s). There's no more poetic way to mark this than with the searing light from Senku's rocket piercing the heavens as our three astronaut heroes become the first people to reach orbit in many thousands of years. The moment is built up so effectively throughout the episode, from last minute crew-changes, to final checks, and a surge of emotion from several characters. Let's hope their journey is more Apollo 11 than Apollo 13.

Before embarking on his long-awaited space trip, Senku somehow finds time to (re)invent a bunch of contraptions that he's previously missed, as they didn't factor into his streamlined space program approach to developing technology. Yuzuriha's delighted by a washing machine, Minami's overjoyed by her new hand-held video camera, and Francois can now preserve food with cling film. Most of all, though, Taiju's super-excited by the long-promised actual, functional smartphone, using liquid crystal display technology! The device in his hands is about the right size for a more bulky smartphone variant, shame it requires an enormous backpack to run it, limiting its portability somewhat…

The episode's more emotional material comes from Ryusui's decision to sacrifice his seat on the rocket for a more skilled pilot and fighter: Stanley. As selfish and ambitious as Ryusui often seems, here he prioritizes the needs of humanity above his own interests. While he tries desperately to hide the impact this has on him, when he's alone with his trusted friend Francois, he breaks down in tears. What he wanted most in the world was to be one of the first to leave it, and his noble choice to step down breaks his heart, and mine too.

Stanley's revival surprises Xeno, who questions Senku's decision to reunite the two co-conspirators. “We might try to take over the world,” he suggests. “You don't need to play the villain all of the time,” Senku replies. “You're already part of the Kingdom of Science, one of its leaders.” Of course, Senku's right. Xeno's not been an enemy for a long time now – Senku's given him a chance to return to the rocket science he loves. He has no motivation to smash things apart, and Stanley realises this. Their reunion is touching. Stanley bizarrely mooshes Xeno's face with his gloved fingers, while Xeno places one of his beloved cigarettes between Stanley's sultry purple lips. I can't see any way to parse these scenes other than romantically.

We're left with the iconic images of Senku's rocket and its crew, valiantly launching into the unknown. It's somewhat fitting that each member of the crew comes from a different faction: Kohaku, a Stone World person who never experienced the old world; Senku, figurehead of the Kingdom of Science; and Stanley, former antagonist and member of Dr Xeno's group. Now they're all bound together, working towards one goal for the betterment of mankind. If that's not inspiring, I don't know what is.

Rating:

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