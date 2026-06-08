Webtoon-Based Live-Action Series One-of-a-Kind Romance to Debut in 2nd Half of 2026

Story follows ordinary job seeker who unexpectedly becomes manager of top star Mu-i Tak

Image via Hyun-jin Kim's Instagram account © Corpus Korea

Production company Corpus Korea confirmed on June 2 that the One-of-a-Kind Romance webtoon is getting a live-action adaptation that will premiere in the second half of the year on TVING, with additional distribution on Viu in Hong Kong and ABEMA in Japan.

The series stars Soo-young Park (also known as Joy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet) and Hyun-jin Kim, who are set to headline the drama with a youthful, heartwarming chemistry.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, the story follows Yu-il Gong, an ordinary job seeker who unexpectedly becomes the manager of top star Mu-i Tak.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Yu-il's ordinary life has been interrupted by top actor, Mu-i. Yu-il is looking for a corporate job while ignoring her true passion, writing. Meanwhile, Mu-i is dealing with the repercussions of having a stalker fan. As they navigate their hardships and find out how they complement each other, will these two be able to find their perfect romance?

The drama is planned as a 12-episode series and will roll out across multiple Asian streaming platforms upon release.

Fans can read the official English version of Dooboo's webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: The Fact (Shin-woo Kang)