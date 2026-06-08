Manga Creator Masaki Ando, Voice Actor Honoka Kuroki Announce Their Marriage

Image via x.com ©安藤正基

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki creator Masaki Andō and voice actor Honoka Kuroki announced on their respective social media accounts on Sunday that they have married each other. Andō wrote in his statement, “As professionals in the entertainment industry, we respect each other's work and are committed to giving it our all.” Included in his post was an illustration of himself as a mysterious blue creature and Kuroki.

Kuroki released a longer statement to her fans and colleagues. The voice actor said, “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all my fans who have supported me throughout the years, and to my colleagues who look after me daily.”

As of press time, Andō and Kuroki's posts received 3,700 replies and 103,000 likes combined, including congratulations from their fans and colleagues.

Besides creating the Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki manga , Andō has also appeared in the anime adaptation's episode guest cast as "Idol Audience," "Karaoke Guest," and "Promise."

Kuroki has appeared in Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki as Shiharu Itemae, Farewell, A Centaur's Life as Inukai, The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy as Sakuya, The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors as Amana Ōsaki, and RPG Real Estate as Mona, among others.