Fuji TV Launches Webtoon Label TOON8, Enters Industry with LINE Manga Partnership

Image via Fuji TV's website © Fuji TV

Fuji TV has officially entered the webtoon industry with the launch of its new label TOON8, with original titles set to debut on LINE Manga starting on June 5.

The Japanese broadcaster announced that TOON8 will serve as a new IP development initiative, combining its storytelling expertise with production capabilities from four established webtoon studios. The label's name blends TOON, referencing webtoons and comics, with 8, a symbol associated with Fuji TV , representing expansion and growth.

Through the initiative, Fuji TV will collaborate with Number Nine ( No. 9 ), whomor , LOCKER ROOM , and C-Route — companies known for their work across action, fantasy, and romance genres — to produce a slate of original webtoon titles. The lineup will span multiple genres including romance, action, fantasy, and mystery.

The first title, Hōfuku no Assassin Doll (Assassin Doll of Revenge), produced by whomor , launched on LINE Manga on June 5. The story follows a retired war hero who is reincarnated into a magical doll after losing his family, embarking on a revenge-driven journey.

Additional titles are scheduled to roll out in the coming months, including Tōjin High School (Blade God High School) by Number Nine in July, Hitojichi Tsuma wa Rikon Shitai (The Hostage Wife Wants a Divorce) by LOCKER ROOM in August, and Taika wo Harattara Mirai ga Kawarimashita (My Future Changed After Paying the Price) by C-Route in September.

Fuji TV said TOON8 is designed to go beyond webtoon publishing, with plans to expand IP across multiple formats including television, streaming, music, and live events.

The move reflects the growing influence of webtoons globally, as vertically scrolling, mobile-optimized comics continue to gain traction as a source of adaptable IP for film, television, and other media.