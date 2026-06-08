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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 25-31

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 ranks at #4, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 at #7

Hirokazu Kore-eda's live-action film of Akimi Yoshida's Umimachi Diary/Our Little Sister manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.3
Detective Conan NTV May 30 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.6
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV May 30 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.8
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi May 31 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.5
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV May 29 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.4
Doraemon TV Asahi May 30 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.3
Bluey NHK-E May 30 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 18-24
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