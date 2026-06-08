Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 25-31

Hirokazu Kore-eda 's live-action film of Akimi Yoshida 's Umimachi Diary / Our Little Sister manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.4% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)