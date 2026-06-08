How would you rate episode 10 of

Needy Girl Overdose ?

© WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

What does it mean to kill a god? Both literally and metaphorically, what does it mean to usurp the entity most responsible for your existence and is the architect of the through which you exist in life? That is the question confronted inepisode ten, and in the process of answering that question does a damn good job of showing how, through community and connection, we can transcend even the things that inspire us.

Even by the standards of a show that references controversial works like Clockwork Orange and people like John Wayne Gacy to embellish its themes and establish its atmosphere, this episode of Needy Girl Overdose is A LOT! Opening with a papercraft inspired animation segment where children voice OMGKawaiiAngel and Lollipop who are playing Jesus Christ and Judas Iscariot, this segment explores why Judas endures as the ultimate literary heel and how history valorizes those who are successful in challenging the status quo. To be honest, this opening act is both thematically dense and creatively executed enough that I could probably write a full review of just this segment, but we've got two-thirds of the episode left to examine.

Headlining this episode is the long-awaited confrontation between Karamazov and KAngel. Opening with a K-pop-inspired musical number and dance sequence, the contest transitions into an anime-ass fight sequence between KAngel and Lollipop, featuring multiple transformation sequences (both magical girl and super sentai), a Tron bike, and an intergalactic train. This battle culminates in Lollipop utilizing the power of friendship to summon Evangelion imagery and “kill” KAngel with an approximation of the Spear of Longinus.

I am fully aware of how ridiculous this sounds in reference to a show that's overtly about today's digital media landscape and streaming culture, but I promise it's super affecting if you're willing to let this barrage of imagery and inspiration wash over you and meet Needy Girl Overdose where it's at.

Even as this episode of Needy Girl Overdose dips into melodrama and is perhaps a little heavy-handed in its metaphors, I still can't help but appreciate and connect with the ideas at the core of this episode. As someone who has spent the majority of their adult life trying to stand on the same ground as the people I admired as a youth, and realizing that too many of them were never worthy of my idolization, I understand just how hard it is to grow past a role model. Often, it means confronting the ugliest parts of who they are and picking apart your own identity to separate the good parts of what they gave you from any inherited baggage. This is a ridiculously hard thing to do and, while a far from literal depiction of what this process is like, Needy Girl Overdose 's over-the-top depiction of this process captures the emotionality of this experience super well.

As the conceit of Needy Girl Overdose is based on exploring what comes after milestone moments like finding fame and success, I once again find myself eager to see where the story goes from here. How badly will Ame crash out now that KAngel has been defeated? How will Karamazov change now that they've gone from upstarts to top dogs in the streaming world?? Will Kache formally join the streamer content house polycue now that things have settled down???

I have no idea what answers Needy Girl Overdose will find for these lingering questions, but I'm sure that getting will be inspired and interesting.

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Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.