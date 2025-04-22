Episode 1126 of One Piece is a solid setup for much more exciting happenings to come.
Not much happens this week overall. That's not to say that nothing happens, mind you, but we are moving at a bit more of a deliberate pace this week. Kizaru beats Luffy in their initial scuffle and then heads over to give the giant robot Vegaforce 1 a big ol' lightspeed kick right before Luffy goes Gear 5 and snatches him up. There are a few smaller scenes like those with Bonney and Kuma, but none are revelatory or all that deep. Those elements are very much in a state of “to be continued” before the much larger payoffs to come.
This is all fine, of course, because you do need connective tissue between larger set pieces. Plus, these bits are all good, more or less. Kizaru showing off his powers is always a treat because he remains one of the singular big threats in the setting and has been for decades. Kuma's plight is always a tearjerker, and it's only going to get more emotionally devastating as we keep moving forward. There are also a few bits and bobs with the Straw Hats, such as Franky getting to do a single laser attack - may not seem like that's worth much mention, but the main crew can often go weeks without any spotlight time, so I'll take it where I can get it.
Gear 5 Luffy is on the verge of cracking open a big can of goofy pain on poor Kizaru, but we won't get to see that until next week. This is yet more evidence that in a battle with cool evil guys, you can't outcool or outevil them - the only solution is to become a silly goofball who is silly at a scale no one could ever imagine.
