As this episode marks the start of a new arc—the final one for Overlord IV —it makes sense that most of this episode is an info dump designed to lay the groundwork for all that is to come. Right from the start, it feels like there is a ton that's happened off screen—mainly because it has. All the talk about the Theocracy, the return of Jaldabaoth, and all the unintended consequences stemming from it are the events from an entire story arc we have skipped—one that is being adapted into the upcoming Overlord film. This means that not only are we scrambling to catch up, but we are getting a ton of tension-destroying spoilers that we just have to accept so we can understand what's going on.

Narratively, this is a major misstep—even if it is a relatively understandable one given the obvious adaptation concerns. Trying to spread the last 7 episodes of the series into a full 12-episode season to prevent this problem would have been a tragedy pacing-wise—especially given that the dwarf arc is easily one of the most boring ones we've seen to date. Still, I can't help but wonder if they couldn't have just left the questions of “why” the Sorcerous Kingdom is sending food to the Theocracy and what happened there a complete mystery. But perhaps the events that occurred there will have a major impact on this story and can't be avoided that way. We'll just have to see.

As for the rest of the episode, it's good to see that, every so often, our heroes plans for world domination go horribly awry. Albedo and Demiurge often appear to be untouchable geniuses who can do no wrong. It's important to show that even they can't foresee everything—that even they are fallible. Having weaknesses makes them more nuanced characters. And more than that, having a situation like this is a good way of showing us the truth that even geniuses have problems predicting the actions of idiots.

Now, this could be seen as a not-so-subtle lampshade at how Ainz continues to luck his way into victory again and again. However, this episode also showcases the one major difference that sets Ainz apart from this episode's plan-destroying idiot, Philip: Ainz knows his limitations. Because of this, Ainz listens to his subordinates and trusts them to handle things even when he himself is unable to fully grasp all that is going on. When they tell him there is a problem, he listens to them and asks for solutions. All he really does is pick the one that seems most suitable. Philip, on the other hand, demands the impossible, ignores his subordinates' advice, and unilaterally makes plans with internationally reaching consequences while drunk. In other words, the problem isn't one of intelligence, but rather one of ego.

This is also the problem King of Re-Estize is facing this episode. In an objective sense, it's obvious that the best way forward for the Kingdom is to become a vassal nation subordinate to Ainz like the Empire has become. This would solve their food issues and prevent the Sorcerous Kingdom's overwhelming military might from being brought down upon them. However, the Kingdom is a fractured one with the nobles and royalists opposing each other on nearly every issue—driven on only by their noble pride that insists they are right. Should the King bow to Ainz, a civil war would begin in earnest with the nobles refusing to be ruled by monsters that are. in their eyes, so clearly below them. So, the King is determined to walk the tightrope of independence—to placate Ainz and keep the nobles from doing anything too stupid. Unfortunately, this was a doomed mission from the start.

What's about to happen to the Kingdom isn't a massacre of soldiers on the battlefield, it's a divine punishment brought down upon them for daring insult a dark god. The world has seen what happens to those who bend to Ainz's will—they have the ability to live their lives in peace and prosperity. Now the world will see what happens to those who oppose him.

...I have a feeling that a whole bunch of people are about to die.

• I wonder if the upcoming film was originally planned to be released the weekend before this episode—kind of like how the first My Hero Academia movie was released mid-season to make it fit in chronologically.

• Hilma had thought up until this point she was a slave to monsters. Now she knows there is someone reasonable above the monsters—that if she truly does her best she won't be punished even if things go wrong. Ainz has made himself her only lifeline and so she has become a fanatical follower. Even better, she knows this and has no issue with it.

• Huh. I didn't know that the dragons were considered a nation.

• I love the seal of “The Faceless One.”

• Today's lesson: only a god can think like an idiot.

• The King is trying to stop what is coming by offering his life. It's a noble act but without him around to keep the balance between nobles and royalists, war is coming to his people regardless.

