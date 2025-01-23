Recent cuts to Macross Dynamite 7 give Chris and Coop a chance to talk about trusting viewers to make their own choices about what's comfortable for them to watch.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

CONTENT WARNING: This edition of This Week in Anime features a discussion of titles that contain sexual violence, child death, domestic violence, and other potentially upsetting subject matter. Reader discretion is advised.

Full Disclosure: Coop Bicknell regularly works with Discotek Media & MediaOCD , having provided the back of box copy for their recent release of Kite . His opinions given here are purely his own and do not reflect those of his employers.

Chris

Coop, this is a momentous occasion. Almost all of the illustrious Macross franchise has finally hit streaming on Hulu in the States. This series has had a long, often cursed road getting here, but now we can finally dive into celebrating it in America without any complications or controversies or... Oh! For fu- Coop, this is a momentous occasion. Almost all of the illustrioushashit streaming onin the States. This series has had a long, often cursed road getting here, but now we can finally dive into celebrating it in America without any complications or controversies or... Oh! For fu- Check this news!

Coop

Like the crazy wahoo guitar man himself, I can't stop shouting "WHOA, WHOA, WHOA." But instead of a beautiful space whale serenade, it's more of a high-pitched scream to get off this ride, Chris!

mecha show brought to a screeching halt by some scenes of sexual assault, the long-awaited rollout of Macross in the USA was almost immediately interrupted by news that some of the more infamous segments from the Macross Dynamite 7 entry had been excised. Instead of happily watching the shows, discourse ensued. Even without the albatross of Harmony Gold around their necks, it seems Macross fans just can't catch a break. Like a cool musicalshow brought to a screeching halt by some scenes of sexual assault, the long-awaited rollout ofin the USA was almost immediately interrupted by news that some of the more infamous segments from theentry had been excised. Instead of happily watching the shows,ensued. Even without the albatross ofaround their necks, it seemsfans just can't catch a break.

Macross fans, the now-excised scenes have long been a point of contention around Dynamite 7. As one of those longtime fans, I see this OVA as the highest high and the lowest low of the entire Macross 7 experience. Basara singing with the space whales is one of the greatest moments in Macross period. However, the aforementioned scenes of sexual violence make for a huge bump in the road on the way to that moment. It's easy to say "Just cut it out, it's out of place anyway," but once a work is seemingly edited for palatability (without the original version legally available), it starts raising more than a few concerning questions. Who's doing the cutting? Why are they cutting? And will this lead to a troubling trend of erasing history? (Even if said history is hard to face.) Amongfans, the now-excised scenes have long been a point of contention around. As one of those longtime fans, I see thisas the highest high and the lowest low of the entireexperience. Basara singing with the space whales is one of the greatest moments inperiod.However, the aforementioned scenes of sexual violence make for a huge bump in the road on the way to that moment. It's easy to say "Just cut it out, it's out of place anyway," but once a work is seemingly edited for palatability (without the original version legally available), it starts raising more than a few concerning questions. Who's doing the cutting? Why are they cutting? And will this lead to a troubling trend of erasing history? (Even if said history is hard to face.)

Macross Dynamite 7 the past week or so. It's compoundingly troublesome since, as of this writing, we aren't sure precisely where these edits came from, as they affect some (but not all!) of the current Japanese release options as well. On some level, I can grasp the knee-jerk reaction some fans had in favor of removing this unsavory material. I may be unfamiliar with Macross , but as a longtime anime fan, I know the feeling of having some less agreeable elements swerving into your faves. We have spent the past couple of weeks talking about topics such as family-friendly incest and jubilant jiggle physics, but the realities of storytelling mean that sometimes the shenanigans are cruel and tragic, rather than cheeky and fun. This was the question at the center of discussion overthe past week or so. It's compoundingly troublesome since, as of this writing, we aren't sure precisely where these edits came from, as they affect some (but not all!) of the current Japanese release options as well. On some level, I can grasp the knee-jerk reaction some fans had in favor of removing this unsavory material. I may be unfamiliar with, but as a longtime anime fan, I know the feeling of having some less agreeable elements swerving into your faves.We have spent the past couple of weeks talking about topics such as family-friendly incest and jubilant jiggle physics, but the realities of storytelling mean that sometimes the shenanigans are cruel and tragic, rather than cheeky and fun.

This week, let's talk about some of our favorites that merit a heads-up for one reason or another. From there, you can decide for yourself if any of our suggestions are something you want to check out—not the platform you're streaming it on. As someone who initially had that knee-jerk reaction, it's important to step back and realize the further implications of an editing choice like this. Whether it's in a work of fiction or real life, things can't just be easily edited away after the fact. Not to mention that it's a total insult to simply act like something horrendous never happened.This week, let's talk about some of our favorites that merit a heads-up for one reason or another. From there, you can decide for yourself if any of our suggestions are something you want to check out—not the platform you're streaming it on.

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord without a list of qualifiers the length of a CVS receipt. But like, horny isekai light novel adaptations are one thing. It's another when even more mainstream stuff like a hot Shonen Jump adaptation streaming on Netflix hits you with That One Part, yet that's exactly what happened with last year's deserved darling DAN DA DAN . It feels like being "Good...with an asterisk or two" is a reputation that can follow a lot of anime. And to be sure, as a certified lover of Weird, Messy Stuff™, that tends to define a lot of my faves. I can't exactly recommendwithout a list of qualifiers the length of a CVS receipt.But like, horny isekai light novel adaptations are one thing. It's another when even more mainstream stuff like a hotadaptation streaming onhits you with That One Part, yet that's exactly what happened with last year's deserved darling

For as much as I enjoyed DAN DA DAN , it's an undeniable fact that sexual violence bookends the series' first season. Even with Momo rider kicking her way out of the initial situation, I know more than a few folks who were immediately put off by it. Not to mention, again, how it ends.

DAN DA DAN does into a story of twee teenage love and Ultraman -inspired action, with lots of layers in between. Except, then there it is again, cutting off on a cliffhanger of Momo's fate, no less, leaving us as the ending note of the season. Do I think it leaves enough bad taste that I'd want it excised? Not really, given that it's part of the whole of Yukinobu Tatsu 's decisions around crafting DAN DA DAN . But I won't deny that it definitely could have been deployed and framed more sensitively in the anime's structure, and I certainly don't begrudge anybody who peaces out of watching the series on account of it. Yeah, I think that's what kicked it off into egregious for me. The instance in the first episode seems like it ought to be a singular happening, leveling off asdoes into a story of twee teenage love and-inspired action, with lots of layers in between. Except, then there it is again, cutting off on a cliffhanger of Momo's fate, no less, leaving us as the ending note of the season.Do I think it leaves enough bad taste that I'd want it excised? Not really, given that it's part of the whole of's decisions around crafting. But I won't deny that it definitely could have been deployed and framed more sensitively in the anime's structure, and I certainly don't begrudge anybody who peaces out of watching the series on account of it.

I'm in the same boat. DAN DA DAN 's like a truffle—there's a cute, chocolate love story at its core, but this specific truffle's shell can cut up your mouth. Like Chris, I can't blame anyone for spitting it out after the first episode or saying "To hell with it" after the season finale.

Even I forget about stuff like the sexualized lesbian torture in the first season of Symphogear when I'm talking the series up to people a lot of the time. The franchise moved so far beyond that over five seasons. This belies the importance of bringing up these points when recommending these shows to others—that "heads up" you mentioned. It's what's also colloquially known as a "content warning," and is just common courtesy anytime you tell someone about an otherwise cool thing. Even if you normally block it out yourself.Even I forget about stuff like the sexualized lesbian torture in the first season ofwhen I'm talking the series up to people a lot of the time. Themoved so far beyond that over five seasons.

Birdy the Mighty: Decode last year, I had to remind myself that the second season contains more than one grisly instance of on-screen child death. It's hard to stomach (for the viewer and the cast), but it's also connected to the point the series is trying to drive home: revenge is not going to make things better, it's just going to perpetuate another cycle of violence. After that rewatch, I'd do my best to remember that "heads up." It can be easy to forget if you haven't watched the show in a while. While revisitinglast year, I had to remind myself that the second season contains more than one grisly instance of on-screen child death. It's hard to stomach (for the viewer and the cast), but it's also connected to the point the series is trying to drive home: revenge is not going to make things better, it's just going to perpetuate another cycle of violence.After that rewatch, I'd do my best to remember that "heads up."

DAN DA DAN and Symphogear can be schlocky, but there are a lot of cases where content-warning-worthy works have such stuff in service of some more serious points. Some can even do both. Speaking of child murder, I'd be remiss not to bring up one of my favorite anime, Black Lagoon and its Hansel and Gretel arc, a storyline that is a screaming neon "heads up" in a series that already merits that warning enough regularly. That's the thing! Yeah, some examples likeandcan be schlocky, but there are a lot of cases where content-warning-worthy works have such stuff in service of some more serious points.Some can even do both. Speaking of child murder, I'd be remiss not to bring up one of my favorite anime,and its Hansel and Gretel arc, a storyline that is a screaming neon "heads up" in a series that already merits that warning enough regularly.

The Flowers of Evil . A kid makes a stupid decision and a classmate swoops in to make things even worse through physical violence, verbal abuse, and sexual violence. The series is intentionally intense, but through that, it's able to tackle these sensitive topics that are rarely given any attention. The Flowers of Evil asks its viewers to take a good long look into the dark and see what they can pull from it. But it's up to those viewers if they want to peer in. Some folks, like myself on occasion, can feel a sense of catharsis from coming out the other end of that dark tunnel. A classic example of this feeling for me is The End of Evangelion . As a whole, I'd recommend only approaching Eva when you're in a good headspace... Not to mention that whole bit about Shinji being "the lowest of the low." And on the topic of screaming neon signs, discomfort is the entire point of. A kid makes a stupid decision and a classmate swoops in to make things even worse through physical violence, verbal abuse, and sexual violence. The series is intentionally intense, but through that, it's able to tackle these sensitive topics that are rarely given any attention.asks its viewers to take a good long look into the dark and see what they can pull from it. But it's up to those viewers if they want to peer in. Some folks, like myself on occasion, can feel a sense of catharsis from coming out the other end of that dark tunnel. A classic example of this feeling for me is. As a whole, I'd recommend only approachingwhen you're in a good headspace... Not to mention that whole bit about Shinji being "the lowest of the low."

Evangelion the series enough that you won't be too shocked to see it coming. The End of Evangelion and The Flowers of Evil are also favorites of mine, and the visceral flair with which those wield their discomfort is a huge part of that. Unlike the attempted sexual assault in the first episode of DAN DA DAN , the illicit acts in The End of Evangelion and The Flowers of Evil aren't something viewers might be able to push past—they're integral to the story being told. Stuff like that is honestly why I love material like these and Black Lagoon 's "Bloodsport Fairytale," in that they're inducing discomfort in service of the breadth of their emotional storytelling. Even if they're pretty far apart in terms of some of them being a weighted blanket of the dread of the darkest human impulses, while another is a theatrical tragedy of lovable child abuse twins. Man, I am never escaping the incest in this column, am I? By the time you get to that point, at least, you've been put through the wringer bythe series enough that you won't be too shocked to see it coming.andare also favorites of mine, and the visceral flair with which those wield their discomfort is a huge part of that. Unlike the attempted sexual assault in the first episode of, the illicit acts inandaren't something viewers might be able to push past—they're integral to the story being told. Stuff like that is honestly why I love material like these and's "Bloodsport Fairytale," in that they're inducing discomfort in service of the breadth of their emotional storytelling. Even if they're pretty far apart in terms of some of them being a weighted blanket of the dread of the darkest human impulses, while another is a theatrical tragedy of lovable child abuse twins.Man, I am never escaping the incest in this column, am I?

David Lynch put a microscope up to the ugliest side of the human experience. Blue Velvet wouldn't hit as hard if there wasn't an inherent truth at its center—darkness lurks where you least expected, even in a seemingly idyllic small town. Twin Peaks , Mulholland Dr. , and his other work strike that chord, and force us to face things we never wanted to face. Without the inspiration drawn from Lynch's work, there are many hard-hitting anime classics we wouldn't have. I think that last column might've sealed your fate. On the same wavelength: through his art, the legendaryput a microscope up to the ugliest side of the human experience.wouldn't hit as hard if there wasn't an inherent truth at its center—darkness lurks where you least expected, even in a seemingly idyllic small town., and his other work strike that chord, and force us to face things we never wanted to face. Without the inspiration drawn from Lynch's work, there are many hard-hitting anime classics we wouldn't have.

You're right about that, Coop, because as Steve has scientifically proven, Twin Peaks is anime.

Revolutionary Girl Utena wouldn't be around without it. Utena 's director, Kunihiko Ikuhara , is purportedly a huge fan of Lynch's work, so it makes sense that the same unease is implied to be happening just off-frame. Utena is often couched in absurdity, but then hits you with a gut punch when you least expect it. The key focus in the series' Student Council Saga is how our lead and the audience slowly realize that Utena is the only person who has ever treated Anthy as a person. It's deeply focused on abusive relationships, as evidenced by the first time we met Anthy, who is being slapped around by her supposed boyfriend. I've been given a warning that things intensify throughout the series, so I know there's more to have my guard up for. Thank you for the heads up all! A damn fine anime, by all accounts. The lingering sense of dread that permeateswouldn't be around without it.'s director,, is purportedly a huge fan of Lynch's work, so it makes sense that the same unease is implied to be happening just off-frame.is often couched in absurdity, but then hits you with a gut punch when you least expect it.The key focus in the series'is how our lead and the audience slowly realize thatis the only person who has ever treated Anthya person. It's deeply focused on abusive relationships, as evidenced by the first time we met Anthy, who is being slapped around by her supposed boyfriend. I've been given a warning that things intensify throughout the series, so I know there's more to have my guard up for. Thank you for the heads up all!

Utena is, it's good to have those alerts up for those who continue to check it out. It's a classic I still need to make time for. I understand that its themes require depicting hard-to-stomach things. This also goes for entries where those unsavory parts aren't as intricately interwoven as in Utena , but I feel are nonetheless indisposable. Yeah, watching Coach smack Kazumi (his former student with whom he's in a romantic relationship, by the way) in Gunbuster is rough. But it's a key, crashing moment in the cacophony of everything piled up to this point, and the triumph that comes after, that I'd never consider asking it to be cut for comfort's sake. Given how foundationalis, it's good to have those alerts up for those who continue to check it out. It's a classic I still need to make time for. I understand that its themes require depicting hard-to-stomach things. This also goes for entries where those unsavory parts aren't as intricately interwoven as in, but I feel are nonetheless indisposable.Yeah, watching Coach smack Kazumi (his former student with whom he's in a romantic relationship, by the way) inis rough. But it's a key, crashing moment in the cacophony of everything piled up to this point, and the triumph that comes after, that I'd never consider asking it to be cut for comfort's sake.

Gainax classic— Royal Space Force - The Wings of Honnêamise . The infamous scene of attempted sexual assault, though uncomfortable, actually touches on a key element of the film that is often overlooked. The film's introduction to the titular space force makes it clear that most of these characters, including Shirotsugh, are dirtbags to one degree or another. Even if the film doesn't fully consider these themes, the fact that he's become something a celebrity by that point in the film also raises natural questions about how he uses that status. But as it was presented by Manga UK back in the day, this scene was removed to perhaps focus on the film's primary message regarding the power of the human spirit. It's a hard-to-stomach scene, but the film should be presented as it was originally intended to be—problematic warts and all. I think this screenshot from the film is oddly relevant to the conversation. Don't meddle with what's already there. I agree! In preparation for this column, I found myself thinking a lot about anotherclassic—. The infamous scene of attempted sexual assault, though uncomfortable, actually touches on a key element of the film that is often overlooked. The film's introduction to the titular space force makes it clear that most of these characters, including Shirotsugh, are dirtbags to one degree or another. Even if the film doesn't fully consider these themes, the fact that he's become something a celebrity by that point in the film also raises natural questions about how he uses that status.But as it was presented byback in the day, this scene was removed to perhaps focus on the film's primary message regarding the power of the human spirit. It's a hard-to-stomach scene, but the film should be presented as it was originally intended to be—problematic warts and all.I think this screenshot from the film is oddly relevant to the conversation. Don't meddle with what's already there.

Royal Space Force was arguably the poster child for this problem in the otaku community for ages, hence the arguments from some that it's better with the offending scene edited out. I agree with your take, though, especially as Wings of Honneamise thrives on feeling like a story about a real society of real people even within its wildly imaginative fantastical setting. To remove the scene would be to sand down those human edges, and trying to make things more likable would make me like it all less, if that makes any sense. This brings us back to where we started, though, and the point that other anime have received the treatment that recently befell Macross Dynamite 7 . And while Royal Space Force is one of the infamous examples of That One Part needing a heads-up in an anime, I don't know that it's the most well-known for getting the troublesome bits edited out by its licensor. was arguably the poster child for this problem in thecommunity for ages, hence the arguments from some that it's better with the offending scene edited out. I agree with your take, though, especially asthrives on feeling like a story about a real society of real people even within its wildly imaginative fantastical setting. To remove the scene would be to sand down those human edges, and trying to make things more likable would make me like it all less, if that makes any sense.This brings us back to where we started, though, and the point that other anime have received the treatment that recently befell. And whileis one of the infamous examples of That One Part needing a heads-up in an anime, I don't know that it's the most well-known for getting the troublesome bits edited out by its licensor.

Without a doubt, Kite is THE example of cuts made to a film for marketability. It's a film you simply can't leave out of this conversation.

Kite , and its successor Yasuomi Umetsu production Mezzo Forte , occupy an interesting angle in this conundrum as well. The story goes that the extremely explicit scenes of sexual violence were a mandate for the production that wasn't necessarily part of the original vision. While Media Blasters opting to edit them out for (some of) their releases arguably fall under the kind of meddling that was applied to Dynamite 7, there's an alternative argument that the non-porny versions are closer to what they should have been in the first place. All that said, while I think it's agreeable that the sex scenes in Mezzo Forte are pretty clearly post-hoc insertions that can be cut more cleanly, the darker sexual stuff of Kite is a bit more interwoven. At least on the Media Blasters cut I watched back in the day, some of the edit-arounds can be pretty awkward. , and its successorproduction, occupy an interesting angle in this conundrum as well. The story goes that the extremely explicit scenes of sexual violence were a mandate for the production that wasn't necessarily part of the original vision. Whileopting to edit them out for (some of) their releases arguably fall under the kind of meddling that was applied to, there's an alternative argument that the non-porny versions are closer to what they should have been in the first place.All that said, while I think it's agreeable that the sex scenes inare pretty clearly post-hoc insertions that can be cut more cleanly, the darker sexual stuff ofis a bit more interwoven. At least on thecut I watched back in the day, some of the edit-arounds can be pretty awkward.

Kite 's harrowing moments carry an incredible weight that flows through its entire story. It's a cornerstone of the film's themes. As the guy who wrote the back-of-the-box copy on the film's most recent home video release, that bloody truth rang out as clear as day to me. And by the way, this is not an ad.

Discotek release, but that does take what's probably the best route available in this situation: bundling all the available cuts, explicit and otherwise, of Kite available for audiences to choose. Whether those cuts were right at the time is past tense, but now at least they're there for those who are interested in the film but can't stomach the more extreme material. And perhaps more importantly, the original uncut version is wholly available alongside the edits. Content warnings and affiliation disclaimers, we're getting all the asterisks in tonight. Not to go too hard on feeling like we're shilling for therelease, but that does take what's probably the best route available in this situation: bundling all the available cuts, explicit and otherwise, ofavailable for audiences to choose.Whether those cuts were right at the time is past tense, but now at least they're there for those who are interested in the film but can't stomach the more extreme material. And perhaps more importantly, the original uncut version is wholly available alongside the edits.

Birdy the Mighty: Decode and Honneamise , the discs are long out of print. Thanks to these old discs, these titles are presented as originally intended—even if they're not legally available anymore. This reminds me... While grabbing screenshots and preparing for this column, I realized that most of the titles I brought up tonight are either on Blu-ray or an ancient DVD I have. In cases likeand, the discs are long out of print.Thanks to these old discs, these titles are presented as originally intended—even if they're not legally available anymore.

Macross Dynamite 7 (alongside the fact that a distributor censoring an anime like this in 2025 is just playing to bad-faith interpretations for some of the worst people out there). People had been waiting forever for this franchise to arrive on our shores so they could watch it and watch others discover it. Now the version released has made a choice for them about how it should be watched. Would Dynamite 7 have turned away more people with its iffier bits intact? Maybe, but that's a consequence of presenting something in its originally intended form. To say nothing of how the dustup of this story is going to overshadow its streaming release regardless now. It's an awkward situation, rendering these anime as not so much lost media, but "harder to discover" media. That's one of the things that sting so much about this even more awkward situation with(alongside the fact that a distributor censoring an anime like this in 2025 is just playing to bad-faith interpretations for some of the worst people out there). People had been waitingfor thisto arrive on our shores so they could watch it and watch others discover it. Now the version released has made a choice for them about how it should be watched.Wouldhave turned away more people with its iffier bits intact? Maybe, but that's a consequence of presenting something in its originally intended form. To say nothing of how the dustup of this story is going to overshadow its streaming release regardless now.

Macross fans seem to follow this line of thinking: "We should've been given a choice as to what version WE want to watch, but that nothing integral or important was lost." As for me, I hope they include both versions in a future home video release so the choice is put back in the audience's hands. After they finish watching all that other Macross 7 first—52 episodes and a movie! Get jumping on that planet dance! Unfortunately, we'll have to see how it plays out. From what I can tell, initial thoughts fromfans seem to follow this line of thinking: "We should've been given a choice as to what version WE want to watch, but that nothing integral or important was lost." As for me, I hope they include both versions in a future home video release so the choice is put back in the audience's hands. After they finish watching all that other7 first—52 episodes and a movie! Get jumping on that planet dance!

Using the buddy system like that is far more preferable to whatever Hulu is doing. There's a lot of anime to watch, and wanting to watch it uncut means it's not getting any shorter. Just remember, you can make your own choices about what you can and can't stomach, and be sure to give your friends a healthy heads-up with your recommendations when necessary.Using the buddy system like that is far more preferable to whateveris doing.

The buddy system is always the best policy.

