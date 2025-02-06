Lucas and Coop learn why anime is the most potent drug.

Everybody is getting sick out here, Lucas! Unfortunately for us, "everybody" included me last week. I re-learned that watching anything while on NyQuil is an EXPERIENCE. However, sometimes you watch things that make you feel like you've just chugged the whole bottle.

You know, Coop, you might be on to something here! Momentary Lily, and perhaps all GoHands productions, might require some level of inebriation in their viewing experience. After all, as ANN's own James Beckett touched upon on BlueSky, the only way this staging, blocking, and shot composition makes sense is if the viewer is on drugs.

Or watching Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. Let's talk about a handful of series that make viewers feel like they've just dropped a little something. Not just titles that nauseate, but ones that feature a combination of vivid imagery and unconformable truths. As we started with Momentary Lily... I've never seen a more bafflingly constructed series before. This might be a good time to point out that this is my first time WATCHING anything by GoHands, and boy, do they live up to their reputation.

I might be misattributing this, but I believe that Pixar staff, the production company that pioneered computer animation, have said that a guiding philosophy for their first movie, Toy Story, was that they couldn't just rely on the novelty of the new technology. They also had to make every shot interesting and compelling regardless of the medium in which it was presented. Momentary Lily is the nightmare extreme of this philosophy! It's maximal, overstuffed, and so busy that the animation staff often have to cut corners and insert what appear to be stock 3D assets into their backgrounds. And yet, I can't look away! Watching Momentary Lily feels like you're riding a sativa high and caffeine rush simultaneously. You know this feeling isn't sustainable, and you'll crash out fast and hard, but it's so intense and all-encompassing that you don't care while you're in the moment!

As an enjoyer of bad cinema, there's this sort of "Breenian" quality to Momentary Lily. I see it, especially in how the characters try to exist in a world of stock photos that are not properly scaled to them. This creates such an uncanny and stilted picture that naturally led me to look for the seams in every frame. That's not how perspective works. And that's one of the better images from Cade: The Tortured Crossing, too.

If we're talking about reality-breaking media, one of my go-to examples is Pop Team Epic. A work that can kind of be described as anime's Robot Chicken, but far more bizarre and surprising. What seemed like a show where two chibi anime girls make pop culture references rapidly descended into medium-shattering surrealism that feels more like a deep-fried meme than traditional entertainment.

Hellshake... It speaks to Pop Team Epic's staying power that I can instantly recall a handful of its bits. Especially the little phrases that might sound normal to most anime fans, but would get me a sharp head tilt and strange looks from anyone else. That reminds me of when a handful of friends led me into an Otakon screening room. Everyone started howling when what appeared to be live-action footage turned into this... Oh yes, your eyes do not deceive you, Lucas. While it may look a little wild now, that's nothing compared to the rest of Cleopatra. The second film in Osamu Tezuka and Mushi Production's Animerama Trilogy, Cleo is a psychedelic, horny, and occasionally offensive trip! Every moment on-screen either had me screaming or tugging my collar—it's that balls to the wall! If you were interested in reading a little more about its history, I'd highly recommend checking out this deep dive on the film by Renaissance Josei. Yes, Cleopatra IS holding a pistol in that photo.

My first question was going to be, "Why is Cleopatra white?" but then I looked into this movie more and only found further questions! Why are Cleopatra 's tits fully out on the cover? What's up with that green dude?? But my biggest question is, without a doubt, where to watch this weird, horny anime???

This movie is filled with nothing but weird, horny, and occasionally "I don't know about that" sorts of questions. The best way to see it is a Blu-ray released by Discotek in 2020—a good while before my involvement with the company. It was also up on RetroCrush, but it doesn't appear to be at this very moment. I've never heard a crowd scream at an anime film like that before! Or since even.

I believe that! Speaking of weird older anime movies that have only gotten stranger with time, I'd be remiss if I didn't shout out the Devilman OVA films in our trippy anime chat. The combination of circa 1970 edgy themes and an early 90s English dub from a UK team leaves these feeling hilariously disjointed. I thought they were playing a scene satirically, but nope! Devilman has just aged in the weirdest way possible!

What a dub ...

Heartbreaking...no, wait, the other thing. Hilarious!

I also want to let our readers know that I feel like I should be hitting a blunt whenever I watch a Shinichirō Watanabe anime. There's something about the lighting, visuals, and atmosphere of Samurai Champloo and Space Dandy in particular that makes me want to lean back and soak 'em in while in an "elevated" state of mind.

All that green surrounding Dandy reminds me so much of the NyQuil sitting by my bed last week... and the atmosphere of the show I was watching. Revolutionary Girl Utena's Black Rose Saga takes the series' already dreamlike setting and turns up the David Lynch dial to 11. Especially when Nemuro Hall and the Black Rose Duelists appear. There's a liminal space quality to the hall itself that fills viewers with a sense of nightmarish dread. Like if I was at a low point, I wouldn't want to be anywhere near here at all. The bold lighting and staging choices displayed throughout this saga's run only intensify that liminal darkness. These elements have been present from the start of Utena, but it has been allowed to fully sprawl out in all its unsettling beauty. It's a mind-spinning stunner even when you're not dealing with a bad cold. Not to mention that's filled with some challenging material as well.

It's desolate and unreal in a way evocative of a bad trip! It reminds me of when I first moved to Los Angeles and accidentally took an edible that was double my intended dosage, and was left sprawled out on an air mattress in an unfamiliar and far from set up bedroom. You're left hyper-aware of everything being and feeling wrong. There's nothing you can do about it except ride it out.

Oh boy, that's one hell of a way to start a life in a new city. I feel you; those feelings are natural, and I can only imagine how supercharged they were. I felt the same when I moved to Phoenix.

Moooood~ Though, I will say that I settled in pretty quickly after that and quickly engaged in a time-honored tradition among anime fans: getting a little buzzed and watching the English dub of Ghost Stories with my buddies! Ghost Stories does not come close to the visual evocation of Utena or any other anime we've talked about so far in this column, but I'm hard pressed to think of a better anime to put on in the background during a chill hang with otaku of a certain age. It might better set the mood than most casual substances at friendly get-togethers!

I've yet to see it myself. That does sound like a good way to spend the night with friends! Way better than whatever Galerians: Rion is trying to do. But who knows? Maybe everyone's in the mood for a flick made up of remade cutscenes from a PS1 game set to the hottest MTV2 tracks of 2002. I dig the vibes of these backgrounds, though. They sure hit those classic survival horror notes to a tee. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention this was about edgy psychic kids using questionable substances to fight other edgy psychic kids.

Oh damn! I think we've stumbled upon a new genre of anime, Coop! I thought Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was alone in its oddity, but I'm glad it has company in the "ill-advised movie adaptation of PS1 IP" category of cinema! Or maybe it's easier to describe the genre as "movies made by people who seem like they were on drugs?" I'm not sure which rolls off the tongue better.

I'd go with the first one because these films are often a little dry more than anything. However, they do give you the occasional good face to laugh at.

Lmao, hard disagree! That's closer to nightmare fuel for me! Why are the teeth so weirdly detailed and shiny!?