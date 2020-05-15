Thunderbolt Fantasy Puppet Show's 3rd Season Reveals Visual

The official Twitter account for the Thunderbolt Fantasy puppet-show franchise revealed a visual on Friday for the show's third season. The final episode of Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers ( Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 2 ), the show's second season, announced the third season in December 2018.

The first season premiered in July 2016, and the Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second season premiered in Japan in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three installments.

More recently, the Thunderbolt Fantasy - Seiyū Genka theatrical project opened in Japan on October 25. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in December under the title Thunderbolt Fantasy : Bewitching Melody of the West .

Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero , Psycho-Pass , Aldnoah.Zero ) was credited with the first season's original work, and he also wrote the scripts and served as chief supervisor. Nitroplus was credited with the character designs, and Good Smile Company was credited as the "modeling adviser." PILI Multimedia Inc., a well-known hand puppet drama production company in Taiwan, produced the series. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Aldnoah.Zero , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) composed the music and Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director.