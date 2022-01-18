News
U.S. Cinema Chain Alamo Drafthouse Hosts Yearlong Studio Ghibli Film Screening Event
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse is hosting the "Tales of Studio Ghibli" film screening event at 21 locations across the United States. The chain describes the event as a "yearlong celebration" of the anime studio.
The cineplex will host dinner and brunch screenings of the Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Porco Rosso, and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind films.
The cineplex's website is currently listing screenings until June 1. Some of the screenings will feature a special menu.
Source: Alamo Drafthouse's website