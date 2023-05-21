Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Anime's 2nd Half Reveals New Visual

The MAPPA Stage 2023 event on Sunday revealed a new visual for the second half of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) anime. The second half will premiere this fall.

©諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

The first half aired as a one-hour special on March 3 (effectively, March 4 in Japan). Crunchyroll streamed the first half under the title Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 . The anime is also streaming on Hulu . SIM returned to perform a new opening theme song, "Under the Tree."

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime in January 2021, and Funimation began streaming an English dub in the same month.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the second part as it aired in Japan.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019.