The IDOLM@STER Tours Game Launches in Arcades in Japan on March 26

Bandai Namco Amusement announced on Friday that The IDOLM@STER Tours game will formally start rolling out in arcades across Japan on March 26.

Image via "The IDOLM@STER Tours' X/Twitter account ©窪岡俊之 THE IDOLM@STER™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ©Bandai Namco Amusement Inc.

The IDOLM@STER Tours

The IDOLM@STER

The IDOLM@STER

franchise

is the first arcade game in the franchise since the very first game in 2005 (not counting the franchise's three pachinko games).

As with the original arcade game, its console ports, and the franchise 's recent The IDOLM@STER Starlit Season game, the game will cast players as idol producers, in charge of managing their talents' schedules, break time, costumes, practice, dance routines, and music selections. Players will also be able to direct concerts in real-time concert scenes.

The game will feature characters and songs from The IDOLM@STER , The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , The IDOLM@STER Side M , and The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors .

Bandai Namco Amusement previously announced that characters from the Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) mobile game will join the arcade game in an update post-launch.

The IDOLM@STER Tours began location tests in arcades in Japan in early summer 2023.

Gakuen Idolm@ster launched for iOS and Android devices in spring. It will debut on PC via the DMM Games service in March.



Sources: Idolm@ster Tours' X/Twitter account via Otakomu