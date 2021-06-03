Love Live! Superstar!! Staff Apologizes for Referencing Real-Life Café Without 'Prior Consideration'

Anime version will be redesigned following reports of slander, infringements of privacy

The official website for Love Live! Superstar!! , the Love Live! franchise 's new television anime, issued an apology on Wednesday for referencing the exterior of the Café Casa establishment in Tokyo's Aoyama area "without prior consideration." The notice states that as a result of not properly notifying the owners and explaining the situation beforehand, a large number of people have "caused trouble" for the locals.

The staff has confirmed that individuals related to Café Casa have received slander and infringements of their privacy via social media, internet message boards, and review sites. In order to rectify the issue, the staff members say they will change the design of the café in the anime so that it does not resemble the real-life Café Casa. They ask for fans to cease such behavior, and request that those visiting the area observe due consideration of the local residents and establishments. They also note that taking photos of people without permission can potentially lead to trouble.

Café Casa posted on its blog on Wednesday that Sunrise gave the café a roughly five-minute phone call over a year ago, about modeling a café in the upcoming anime after the real cafe. According to Café Casa, it tentatively agreed to discuss the use of its likeness, and Sunrise said that some staff members will go to the café the next day. Despite waiting for the anime staff members, Café Casa said that they did not show up. As a result of no further contact with Sunrise , Café Casa thought the negotiations were over.

The anime will premiere on public broadcaster NHK 's E-tele channel on July 11 at 7:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EDT). The anime's official website describes the story:

Yuigaoka Girls High School is a newly established school that lies between the Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama neighborhoods of Tokyo. The story centers on its first batch of students. With no history, no upperclassmen or alumni, and no reputation, it is a school full of unknowns. Five girls, among them Kanon Shibuya, have a fateful encounter with school idols. Kanon decides, "I love singing. I want to make something come true with song!" Many feelings converge upon a star that has only started to grow. The future is blank and full of possibility for these girls, and their story that everyone will make possible has only just begun. Soar with your wings, our Love Live!

The previous Love Live! Sunshine!! series is set in the city of Numazu, which has enjoyed a spike in tourism since the anime's first season debut in 2016. In 2018, three people were arrested for vandalizing Love Live! Sunshine!! manhole covers, which were installed in order to promote tourism in Numazu.