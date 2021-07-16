Bandai's Tamashii Nations Opens Pop-Up Store in Santa Monica on Friday

The BANDAI NAMCO Collectibles (Bluefin) and BANDAI SPIRITS Collectors Department's “TAMASHII NATION” brand, which sells high-quality figures mainly for grown-up collectors, will open a pop-up store in Santa Monica, California from July 16 to September 26.

The shop will feature exclusive and rare items normally not available in retail stores. All high-demand and hard-to-find items will be available in limited quantities. It will not only feature some of Tamashii Nation's most popular product lines such as S.H.Figuarts, S.H.MonsterArts, FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini, Meisho Movie Realization, S.I.C., Gundam Universe, Fix Figuration and Metal Builds, it will also showcase characters from fan-favorite series like Star Wars, Evangelion , Gundam , Godzilla, Monster Hunter, Dragon Ball , Marvel, Street Fighter, Kamen Rider , Fate/Grand Order, Ultraman and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba .

The shop will be located at 1245 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica — about two blocks from where Mandarake once opened a store nearly two decades ago. It will be open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on weekdays and 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on weekends Pacific Time.

Source: Press Release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.