Interest
Former NEWS Band Member Yuya Tegoshi Cosplays as Kaworu in Surprise World Cosplay Summit Appearance
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The former NEWS band member Yuya Tegoshi made a surprise appearance as Evangelion's Kaworu at this year's World Cosplay Summit on Sunday. He wore Kaworu's plugsuit, as depicted in the Rebuild films, as he gave a performance of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time theme song "One Last Kiss" by Hikaru Utada.
He also performed his original song "Are U Ready," the theme song for the Japanese version of the Knives Out battle royale online game.
The World Cosplay Summit took place on August 7 and 8 at various locations centered around Oasis 21 in Nagoya. The event was also streamed worldwide on YouTube and Niconico.
The event canceled its Championship and International Representative events last year due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and instead held a "Cosplay Summit Online Presentation."
Yuya debuted with the NEWS idol group in 2003. He left the group and Johnny & Associates agency (Johnny's) in June last year.
Source: Anime! Anime!