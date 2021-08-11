Former NEWS Band Member Yuya Tegoshi Cosplays as Kaworu in Surprise World Cosplay Summit Appearance

The former NEWS band member Yuya Tegoshi made a surprise appearance as Evangelion 's Kaworu at this year's World Cosplay Summit on Sunday. He wore Kaworu's plugsuit, as depicted in the Rebuild films, as he gave a performance of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time theme song "One Last Kiss" by Hikaru Utada .

He also performed his original song "Are U Ready," the theme song for the Japanese version of the Knives Out battle royale online game.

The World Cosplay Summit took place on August 7 and 8 at various locations centered around Oasis 21 in Nagoya. The event was also streamed worldwide on YouTube and Niconico .

The event canceled its Championship and International Representative events last year due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and instead held a " Cosplay Summit Online Presentation."

Yuya debuted with the NEWS idol group in 2003. He left the group and Johnny & Associates agency (Johnny's) in June last year.

Source: Anime! Anime!