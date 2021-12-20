Interest
Voice Actress Manami Numakura Announces Birth of 1st Child
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actress and singer Manami Numakura announced on her Twitter account on Monday that she has successfully given birth to her first child, a healthy baby boy. She reported that her body has been recovering without any issues thanks to the kind considerations of her agency and the people around her, and that she will be gradually resuming work in the future.
The 33-year-old voice actress is best known as the voice of Hibiki Ganaha from The [email protected] and Yurika Toudou from Aikatsu! She also voiced Akita Oga from Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion the Animation. She announced her marriage to fellow voice actor Ryota Ohsaka in October 2019 and announced the end of her solo singing career in November the same year.
Source: Comic Natalie