Kentarō Waki Directs Girls' Frontline TV Anime Opening Video

Sword Art Online: Alicization and Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway compositing director Kentarō Waki announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he directed, storyboarded, and edited the opening theme video for the Girls' Frontline anime. The video, which features the opening theme "BAD CANDY" by yukaDD , was unveiled last Friday.

Waki also commented in English that he was able to work with foreign animators on the video. He thanked animation fans Blou and Far, who previously served as production coordinators on Wonder Egg Priority , for their assistance.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and Abema on January 7. There will be a special program featuring the cast on December 28 at 9:00 p.m. EST to commemorate the anime's premiere. The anime was originally scheduled to stream globally this year.

Shigeru Ueda ( Gekidol , Peach Boy Riverside ) is directing the series. Hideyuki Kurata ( Made in Abyss ) is in charge of series composition and scrpts. Masaki Yamada ( Deadman Wonderland , Tiger & Bunny ) is designing the characters. Takashi Watanabe is composing the music. Asahi Productions is animating the series, and Warner Bros. Japan is producing the project. Sunborn Network Technology and Mica Team are credited with the original story.

Mica Team, a Chinese dōjin game circle, founded Sunborn Network , and launched Girls' Frontline in mainland China in May 2016. An English version launched in May 2018, and a Japanese version launched in August 2018 under the title Dolls' Frontline . Sunborn Network is currently developing a Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium sequel, as well as Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery , a remake of Mica Team's earlier Codename: Bakery Girl game, set in the same universe as Girls' Frontline .