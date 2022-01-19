Pandora Hearts Gets 15th Anniversary Museum, Café

Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy February issue, which shipped on Tuesday, announced that Jun Mochizuki 's Pandora Hearts manga series will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a museum and café. The limited-time event will open in Tokyo and other cities in Japan starting from April.

Mochizuki launched Pandora Hearts in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2006, and the manga ended in 2015 with 24 volumes. The series inspired a 25-episode anime adaptation by Xebec in 2009.

Yen Press licensed Mochizuki's Pandora Hearts and Crimson-Shell manga , as well as Shinobu Wakamiya's side story novel Pandora Hearts: Caucus Race , for North America. NIS America licensed the anime for North America. Funimation added the series to its streaming catalog on April 15, 2021.

Mochizuki launched the The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga in Gangan Joker in December 2015. Square Enix published the ninth volume on June 22. BONES ' anime of the manga premiered on July 2, and the second part premiered on January 14 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 15).