Uma Musume's Horse Girls Gallop to Shadowverse Worldwide

Special Week, Silence Shizuka, Tokai Teio, Agnes Tachyon join the race on March 24

Two of Cygames ' biggest smartphone game titles are joining forces in a new crossover event. The game revealed on Monday that an Uma Musume Pretty Derby event will launch simultaneously on Shadowverse 's Japanese and global versions on March 24 (March 25 in Japan).

The official English Twitter account unveiled introduction videos for Special Week, Silence Shizuka, Tokai Teio, and Agnes Tachyon.

The animated alternate art cards are shown below:

The Shadowverse collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully-voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles. A television anime based on the game premiered in April 2020. Shadowverse Flame , the second anime in the franchise , will premiere on April 2.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby launched on February 24, 2021 for iOS and Android. The multimedia franchise includes an anime adaptation that ran for two seasons.