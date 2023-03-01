Rie Takahashi Tells Fans to Bathe Before Her Concert

Anime conventions and concerts have been known to be smelly...

Voice actress and singer Rie Takahashi (Mash Kyrielight in Fate/Grand Order , Emilia in Re:Zero , Megumin in KONOSUBA ) held her first concert last Sunday—an exciting occasion, to be sure. To prepare her fans for the event, she drew a charming infographic filled with tips on what to do.

Amusingly, her guide was filled with very obvious tips, like "Don't forget to bring your wallet!" and "Make sure you wash your body beforehand so that you don't bother others with your odor!"

It's hard to be mad at Takahashi, though. The overall impression of her infographic is one of careful thoroughness. She was particularly diligent with her health tips, like wearing a mask properly or bringing earplugs if you're worried about damage to your ears. She also drew cute little illustrations! It's easy to feel Takahashi's affection for her fans.

For their part, the fans took the advice in good faith. "Thank you so much! I'll be sure to follow these tips!" was the most common response. Another person commented that arranging everything into one neat summary is helpful for first-time concertgoers. Even the fans who noticed the "take a bath" point said they'll make sure to wash thoroughly, although others said they laughed at seeing it explicitly pointed out like this.

Anime conventions and concerts have been known to be smelly. On Japanese Twitter, there have been PSAs telling people to shower before Comiket , or at least come up with some other way to mask body odor. So even if Takahashi's advice might seem obvious to many people, there are definitely people out there who need to hear it...

[Via Otakomu]