Fake Overlord, Eminence in Shadow SD Crossover Anime Teased as April Fool's Joke

Kadokawa announced a fake Ple Ple Pleiades x Kage-jitsu! crossover anime between Overlord and The Eminence in Shadow as an April Fool's joke. The teaser visual, which announces a TV debut date of "April 2138," depicts the characters in super-deformed form, much like Kadokawa 's previously successful Isekai Quartet crossover anime series. The title references the series' respective super-deformed spin-off anime shorts.

©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA刊／オーバーロード４製作委員会 ©逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊／シャドウガーデン

The hypothetical story would have revolved around the protagonists of the two series swapping places. The teaser visual depicts Overlord protagonist Ainz posing flamboyantly and Eminence in Shadow's Cid watching in exasperation. The caption translates as follows: "The masters have swapped places?! Except there doesn't seem to be a problem?!"

The two series have previously inspired a crossover visual, no doubt because they share strong commonalities in their premises: both are based on popular light novels about a guy in a fantasy world playing the part of an edgy character. In Overlord 's case, Ainz knows he's putting on an act, while Eminence in Shadow's Cid has delusions of grandeur.

As for what's not a joke: Kadokawa announced in February that The Eminence in Shadow anime will get a second season. The main staff is returning for the second season at the studio Nexus .

