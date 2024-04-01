Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From the Anime World Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's April Fool's Day, and that means you're either the fooler or the fooled. And the anime industry is trying to fool you. But, can you see through their jokes this year?
Chitose Yagami
こんにちはっ— 八神千歳：やがみちとせ (@0518chitose) April 1, 2024
ESアイドル君達が出演する映画『恋する♡すくらんぶる」の原作者・八神千歳です♪
この度は夢のような企画をありがとうございましたー！
いつも楽しみにしている『あんスタ』さんのエイプリルフール！今年はまさかまさか…でした！！（「恋すく」は今回の企画のための作品だよー😊✨） pic.twitter.com/9Z2tI3et0O
Hello!
I am Yagami Chitose, the creator of the movie Koi Suru ♡ Scramble in which the ES Idols appear♪
Thank you so much for this dream-like project!
I always look forward to the April Fool's Day of Ensemble Stars!! This year, I never expected…this!! (KoiSuku was created for this project 😊✨ )
Date A Live
◢◤ 新作劇場アニメ制作決定 ◢◤#デート・ア・ライブ シリーズ最新作— デート・ア・ライブ[公式] (@date_a_info) March 31, 2024
『デート・ア・アイドル』
『デート・ア・マジカル』
二作劇場同時上映！！🎬
〉〉〉 https://t.co/XSUfRNks2m#エイプリルフール#デアラ二作劇場同時上映#date_a_live pic.twitter.com/mw2D4D0exM
◢◤ Production on new animation fllms green-lit ◢◤
#デート・ア・ライブ [Date A Live] franchise's latest
Date A Idol
Date a Magical
Double feature! ! 🎬
〉〉〉 https://date-a-live5th-anime.com/special/20240401.html
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's}
#デアラ二作劇場同時上映 [DaALa Double Feature]
#date_a_live
Delicious in Dungeon
全世界に、彼を愛好する「歩き茸同好会」を有する程の大スター。— 「ダンジョン飯」アニメ公式 (@dun_meshi_anime) April 1, 2024
“超一流魔物” #歩き茸さん 単独インタビューを敢行。
ライオス一行への想い、各地へ宣伝大使として赴いた際の思い出、そして歩き茸さんの“夢”とは……？
「#ダンジョン飯」公式サイトにて公開中。https://t.co/oCSHUEvIzh#4月1日 pic.twitter.com/1ke2bOKq8q
He is such a big star and loved so much that he has "Walking Mushroom" clubs all over the world.
"Top-class monster" #歩き茸さん [Walking Mushroom] conducted a solo interview.
What are his feelings towards Laios and his group, his memories from when he traveled as a promotional ambassador, and what is Walking Mushroom's "dream"…?
Now available on the "#ダンジョン飯" [Delicious in Dungeon] official website.
https://delicious-in-dungeon.com
https://t.co/oCSHUEvIzh#4月1日 [April 1]
Ensemble Stars!
『えぇっと。だ、誰の手を取ればいいの……!?』— 映画『恋する♡すくらんぶる』公式 (@ensemble_stars) March 31, 2024
🌸━━━━━━━━━━━🌸
2024年春🎥映画化決定❗
『恋する♡すくらんぶる』
🌸━━━━━━━━━━━🌸#八神千歳 先生の超人気まんが『 #恋すく 』が待望の映画化💕
🎥詳細は映画公式サイトへhttps://t.co/l2GvH1V9J3
"Well. Wh, whose hand should I take...!?"
🌸━━━━━━━━━━━🌸
Spring 2024 🎥 Movie ❗
Koi Suru ♡ Scramble
🌸━━━━━━━━━━━🌸
#八神千歳 [Chiitose Yagami]-sensei's super popular manga #恋すく" [KoiSuku] is being made into a long-awaited movie 💕
🎥 For details, please visit the official movie website
Fate/Grand Order
【カルデア広報局より】— 【公式】Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject) March 31, 2024
4月1日(月)に新作アプリ「Fate/Dream Striker」を配信いたします！
「Fate/Dream Striker」は「FGO」のサーヴァントたちが集う、超異聞サッカー！
サーヴァントたちの猛攻をかいくぐり、ゴール目指して突き進むサッカーRPGです！
App StoreおよびGoogle… pic.twitter.com/ABzS4tEljo
[From Chaldea Public Relations Bureau]
We will be releasing the new app Fate/Dream Striker on Monday, April 1!
Fate/Dream Striker is a super strange soccer game where the servants of FGO gather!
This is a soccer RPG where you dodge the onslaught of servants and rush towards the goal!
Please wait for the release to start on App Store and Google Play.
Click here for the official website →https://fate-go.jp/fate-ds/
#FGO #FateDS #超異聞サッカー [Super Strange Soccer]
Giji HaremThis teaser promotional video imagines if Giji Harem's two lead cast members swapped roles:
Guilty Gear -Strive-
Honkai: Star Rail
POM-POM BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE: POM POM POM— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) April 1, 2024
📺TikTok: https://t.co/Cg1Rzoip8q
📺YouTube: https://t.co/pia83KQZ5Z#PomPomPower #AprilFoolsHSR pic.twitter.com/usTDNPYRTz
IdolM@asters Shiny Colors Song for Prism
『4lternative 1dentity』の遊び方①— シャニソン公式【好評配信中！】 (@imassc_prism) March 31, 2024
「エイプリルフール限定」ユニットでは、所持している全ての衣装をアイドルに着せ替えることができます！
お気に入りの衣装を選んで、当日限りの特別なライブやMVをお楽しみください♪#シャイニーな一枚#シャニソン pic.twitter.com/jZ3oepDaXd
How to play "4lternative 1dentity" ①
The "April Fool's Limited" unit can change into any outfit you own!
Choose your favorite costume and enjoy the special live performance and music video for one day only ♪
#シャイニーな一枚 [Shiny One]
#シャニソン [Shiny Song]
Jouji Nakata
「皆んなおはよーー❣️」 cv.中田譲治— 中田譲治 (@joujinakata123) April 1, 2024
エイプリルフールじゃないよ！
(すいません！すいません！すいません！) pic.twitter.com/JQlLXEtadU
"Good morning everyone ❣️ " cv. Jouji Nakata
It's not April Fool's!
(Sorry! Sorry! Sorry!)
Kengo Hanazawa
エイプリルフールですが本当です pic.twitter.com/l7bdcviJuc— 花沢健吾 (@hanamanko) March 31, 2024
It's April Fool's, but this is true>
Kyuryu Z
エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/lPc31xhVtH— キュルZ (@kyuryuZ) March 31, 2024
April Fool's
My Happy Marriage
当時大ブームとなったゲヱムソフト「わたしの幸せな結婚」が、斎森家の蔵の奥底で発見された。— 『わたしの幸せな結婚』公式@アニメ化＆実写映画化決定🌸 (@watashino_info) April 1, 2024
あまりに面白くて人々が夢中になりすぎたため、一説には薄刃家によって世の中から抹消されたとの噂も。
本日、ソーシャルゲヱムとして再リリース決定！#わた婚アニメ #エイプリルフール #わた婚ゲヱム pic.twitter.com/J2p0BM90fc
The game My Happy Marriage, which was a huge hit at the time, was discovered deep inside the Saimori family storehouse.
It was rumor has it the Usuba family wiped it from the world because it was so entertaining that people became to fascinated with it.
Today, it has been decided it will be re-released as a social game!
#わた婚アニメ [My Marriage] #エイプリルフール [April Fool's] #わた婚ゲヱム [My Marriage Game]
Nukitashi
Notice: The Nukitashi anime adaptation has been canceled: [April Fool's]
Penguin Box
🦈🌸— ペンギンボックス@書籍4巻とアニメ (@Penguinbox1) April 1, 2024
エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/45RKbznM2I
🦈🌸
April Fool's
Shy
／— SHY -シャイ-【公式】｜TVアニメ第2期2024年7月放送！ (@SHY_off) March 31, 2024
転心戦隊シャイレンジャー誕生⁉
＼
一日限定で
公式サイトや公式Xのバナーも特別仕様に！
各国のヒーローが
地球の平和を守るため心のチカラを使い奮闘する、
TVアニメ『SHY』第2期は7月より放送です！
※こちらはエイプリルフール企画です。#SHY_hero #シャイレンジャー pic.twitter.com/nIXH2k8Try
/
The birth of the Tenshin Sentai Shyranger ⁉
＼
For one day only
the official website and official X banners will use the special version!
Heroes from around the world
fight to protect peace on Earth using the power of their hearts.
The second season of the TV anime SHY will begin airing in July!
※ This is an April Fool's Day project.
#SHY_hero #シャイレンジャー [Shyranger]
Did we miss any April Fool's Day jokes? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!