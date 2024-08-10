Marvel's What If…? Season 3 to Assemble Avengers' Robot Mecha, Voltron-Style

Pilots include Captain America, Black Widow, Xu Shang-Chi, Monica Rambeau, Moon Knight

The "Marvel Animation Sneak Peek" panel at the D23 event screened footage from the third and final season of Marvel'sanimation series on Saturday. The footage teased that at least one episode will feature five giant roboticthat combine into an even bigger robotic

The footage showed a 2D limited-animation sequence, apparently inspired by 1970s and 1980s English-dubbed television anime, with the title Go-Avenger: Heroes of the Gamma War — an apparent reference to go or the Japanese word for five, Himitsu Sentai Gorenger (the first series in the franchise eventually adapted into English as Power Rangers), and Hyakujū Ō Golion (the anime series adapted into English as Voltron ). The sequence shows how Iron Man (Tony Stark) created the team-up.

The footage then shifts into modern-style 3D animation to introduce the pilots of the five robotic mecha : Captain America (Sam Wilson), Black Widow (with Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov riding tandem in her cockpit), Xu Shang-Chi, Monica Rambeau (Captain Marvel/Photon in the comics), and Moon Knight (Marc Spector). As the center robotic mecha 's pilot, Captain America commands the team to combine by uttering "Avengers, assemble!"

The footage finally showed the combined Avengers robotic mecha fighting a horde of Mega-Hulk monsters.

The offical X (formerly Twitter account) for the series had posted a season 3 screenshot of two of the robotic mecha (before they combined with the others) on January 22:

Marvel's Japanese collaborations include Toei 's 1978-79 live-action Spider-Man series (featuring the Japanese tokusatsu special-effects genre's first giant robot Leopardon), Kodansha 's Magazine "Marvel" Manga Award in 2017 and 2018, Kazuki Takahashi 's " Secret Reverse " and other one-shot manga (2019), Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi 's Deadpool: Samurai manga (2020), Nao Fuji's Marvel Meow series (2021), powered suits designed by Eiichi Shimizu for the Tech-On Avengers comic series (2021), three Ultraman limited series in 2020-2022 with a new Ultraman x Avengers comic and an Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man manga coming next week, and Viz 's Marvel Comics : A Manga Tribute collection (2023).

Source: "Marvel Animation Sneak Peek" panel at D23