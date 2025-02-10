NHK World began streaming a new documentary about Detective Conan manga creator Gōshō Aoyama , originally from the Professional Shigoto no Ryūgi ( The Professionals , or literally, Style of Professional Work) series, with English subtitles worldwide on December 28. The Professional Shigoto no Ryūgi Mangaka Gōshō Aoyama SP special first ran on NHK BS Premium 4K in late April 2024 and then on NHK General in early May.

Image via NHK World's Facebook page ©NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

The program follows Aoyama from May 2023 for seven months and features interviews and footage of him at work. The artist reveals his creative process in creating new chapters and characters for the Detective Conan series.

The official Facebook and Instagram accounts for NHK World stated that this was the first time the manga creator was “sharing exclusive, long-term coverage" and that this was also the first time Aoyama has allowed cameras to follow him as he works.

The Aoyama documentary will be available on NHK World until December 28.

The long-running Professional Shigoto no Ryūgi series about people doing their jobs has previously profiled such people as voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya and anime director Hideaki Anno . The program has also previously provided sneak peeks of works such as Hayao Miyazaki 's samurai manga and the Detective Pikachu game. The program profiled the fictional character Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan , yokai manga pioneer Shigeru Mizuki , and the massively popular game series Final Fantasy.