Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy Cards Revealed

A first look at your favorite Final Fantasy characters & moments in the longest-running collectible card game

Image via x.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Wizards of the Coast revealed several cards for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering (MTG) x Final Fantasy collaboration set on Wednesday, Japan Time. The company stated, “We're excited to share a few of the cards and artworks that span the breadth of FINAL FANTASY's main 16 games.”

Welcome to #MTGxFINALFANTASY!



We're excited to share a few of the cards and artworks that span the breadth of FINAL FANTASY's main 16 games. https://t.co/MMHBPjtwY9 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) February 18, 2025

The MTG YouTube channel posted two videos previewing cards from the forthcoming collaboration set. The first video features several cards players can expect to see in the set. The second features host Blake Rasmussen and MTG designers Gavin Verhey and Zakeel Gordon discussing the set and cards.

The preview video for the MTG x Final Fantasy collaboration set included 23 cards, of which four use the transform mechanic first seen in 2011's Innistrad set. The video also introduced a new card mechanic with the “Enchantment Creature – Saga Elemental” cards. These cards function as both saga and creature cards. The cards previewed are:

Terra, Herald of Hope

Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER

Tidus, Yuna's Guardian

Y'shtola, Night's Blessed

Sin, Spira's Punishment

Jumbo Catuar

Tonberry

Sazh's Chocobo

Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant

Garland, Knight of Cornelia/Chaos, the Endless

Cecil, Dark Knight/Cecil, Redeemed Paladin

Emet-Selch, Unsundered/Hades, Sorcer of Eld

Sidequest: Catch a Fish/Cooking Campsite

Food Token

Summon Shivia

Dragon of Mount Gulg (Ancient Copper Dragon)

Yuffie Kisaragi (Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow)

Sephiroth, Planet's Heir

Cloud, Planet's Champion

The MTG website features the cards previewed in the video along with several alternate borderless woodblock, borderless character, extended, and Final Fantasy Through the Ages showcase cards.

Terra, Herald of Hope default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Terra, Herald of Hope extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Terra, Herald of Hope borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Tidus, Yuna's Guardian default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Tidus, Yuna's Guardian extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Tidus, Yuna's Guardian borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Tidus, Yuna's Guardian default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Tidus, Yuna's Guardian extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Tidus, Yuna's Guardian borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Sin, Spira's Punishment default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Sin, Spira's Punishment extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Jumbo Cactuar borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Jumbo Cactuar default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Jumbo Cactuar borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Tonberry default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Sazh's Chocobo default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Garland, Knight of Cornelia default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Garland, Knight of Cornelia extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Chaos, the Endless default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Chaos, the Endless extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Cecil, Dark Knight default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cecil, Dark Knight extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cecil, Dark Knight borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Cecil, Redeemed Paladin default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cecil, Redeemed Paladin extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cecil, Redeemed Paladin borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Emet-Selch, Unsundered default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Emet-Selch, Unsundered extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Emet-Selch, Unsundered borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Hades, Sorcerer of Eld default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Hades, Sorcerer of Eld extended art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Hades, Sorcerer of Eld borderless art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Sidequest: Catch a Fish default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cooking Campsite default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Food Token full art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Dragon of Mount Gulg (Ancient Copper Dragon) showcase art Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Yuffie Kisaragi (Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow) Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Sephiroth, Planet's Heir default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS. Cloud, Planet's Champion default Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Along with the cards, Wizards of the Coast revealed three MTG x Final Fantasy collaboration set symbols. The symbols are for the Final Fantasy Set Code, Final Fantasy Commander Set Code, and Final Fantasy Through the Ages Set Code. The symbols are “FF” with the iconic Final Fantasy crystal, a Chocobo, and Moogle respectively.

Image via magic.wizards.com © SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

The MTG website also announced three MTG x Final Fantasy Secret Lair sets. Secret Lair is a premium collaboration product line generally featuring collaboration art on old MTG cards. As of press time, no further details were announced about the product.

Wizards of the Coast announced the MTG and Final Fantasy collaboration in October 2022. A teaser for the collaboration set was released two years later in October 2024 and featured the card art for “Lightning, Army of One,” “Emet-Selch, Unsundered,” and “Together Forever.” Following the October 2024 teaser, Wizards of the Coast remained relatively silent about the collaboration set. However, hours before the MTG x Final Fantasy preview the company teased Yoshitaka Amano as a potential artist for the set. The MTG x Final Fantasy set is slated to release on June 13, 2025.