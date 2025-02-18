Interest
Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy Cards Revealed
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Wizards of the Coast revealed several cards for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering (MTG) x Final Fantasy collaboration set on Wednesday, Japan Time. The company stated, “We're excited to share a few of the cards and artworks that span the breadth of FINAL FANTASY's main 16 games.”
The MTG YouTube channel posted two videos previewing cards from the forthcoming collaboration set. The first video features several cards players can expect to see in the set. The second features host Blake Rasmussen and MTG designers Gavin Verhey and Zakeel Gordon discussing the set and cards.
The preview video for the MTG x Final Fantasy collaboration set included 23 cards, of which four use the transform mechanic first seen in 2011's Innistrad set. The video also introduced a new card mechanic with the “Enchantment Creature – Saga Elemental” cards. These cards function as both saga and creature cards. The cards previewed are:
Terra, Herald of Hope
Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian
Y'shtola, Night's Blessed
Sin, Spira's Punishment
Jumbo Catuar
Tonberry
Sazh's Chocobo
Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant
Garland, Knight of Cornelia/Chaos, the Endless
Cecil, Dark Knight/Cecil, Redeemed Paladin
Emet-Selch, Unsundered/Hades, Sorcer of Eld
Sidequest: Catch a Fish/Cooking Campsite
Food Token
Summon Shivia
Dragon of Mount Gulg (Ancient Copper Dragon)
Yuffie Kisaragi (Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow)
Sephiroth, Planet's Heir
Cloud, Planet's Champion
The MTG website features the cards previewed in the video along with several alternate borderless woodblock, borderless character, extended, and Final Fantasy Through the Ages showcase cards.
Along with the cards, Wizards of the Coast revealed three MTG x Final Fantasy collaboration set symbols. The symbols are for the Final Fantasy Set Code, Final Fantasy Commander Set Code, and Final Fantasy Through the Ages Set Code. The symbols are “FF” with the iconic Final Fantasy crystal, a Chocobo, and Moogle respectively.
The MTG website also announced three MTG x Final Fantasy Secret Lair sets. Secret Lair is a premium collaboration product line generally featuring collaboration art on old MTG cards. As of press time, no further details were announced about the product.
Wizards of the Coast announced the MTG and Final Fantasy collaboration in October 2022. A teaser for the collaboration set was released two years later in October 2024 and featured the card art for “Lightning, Army of One,” “Emet-Selch, Unsundered,” and “Together Forever.” Following the October 2024 teaser, Wizards of the Coast remained relatively silent about the collaboration set. However, hours before the MTG x Final Fantasy preview the company teased Yoshitaka Amano as a potential artist for the set. The MTG x Final Fantasy set is slated to release on June 13, 2025.
