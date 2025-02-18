×
Interest
Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy Cards Revealed

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
A first look at your favorite Final Fantasy characters & moments in the longest-running collectible card game

mtg_ff_release_01
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Wizards of the Coast revealed several cards for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering (MTG) x Final Fantasy collaboration set on Wednesday, Japan Time. The company stated, “We're excited to share a few of the cards and artworks that span the breadth of FINAL FANTASY's main 16 games.”

The MTG YouTube channel posted two videos previewing cards from the forthcoming collaboration set. The first video features several cards players can expect to see in the set. The second features host Blake Rasmussen and MTG designers Gavin Verhey and Zakeel Gordon discussing the set and cards.


The preview video for the MTG x Final Fantasy collaboration set included 23 cards, of which four use the transform mechanic first seen in 2011's Innistrad set. The video also introduced a new card mechanic with the “Enchantment Creature – Saga Elemental” cards. These cards function as both saga and creature cards. The cards previewed are:

Terra, Herald of Hope
Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian
Y'shtola, Night's Blessed
Sin, Spira's Punishment
Jumbo Catuar
Tonberry
Sazh's Chocobo
Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant
Garland, Knight of Cornelia/Chaos, the Endless
Cecil, Dark Knight/Cecil, Redeemed Paladin
Emet-Selch, Unsundered/Hades, Sorcer of Eld
Sidequest: Catch a Fish/Cooking Campsite
Food Token
Summon Shivia
Dragon of Mount Gulg (Ancient Copper Dragon)
Yuffie Kisaragi (Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow)
Sephiroth, Planet's Heir
Cloud, Planet's Champion

The MTG website features the cards previewed in the video along with several alternate borderless woodblock, borderless character, extended, and Final Fantasy Through the Ages showcase cards.

mtg_ff_release_02
Terra, Herald of Hope default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_03
Terra, Herald of Hope extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_04
Terra, Herald of Hope borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_05
Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_06
Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_07
Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_08
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_09
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_10
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_11
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_12
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_13
Tidus, Yuna's Guardian borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_14
Sin, Spira's Punishment default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_15
Sin, Spira's Punishment extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_16
Jumbo Cactuar borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_17
Jumbo Cactuar default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_18
Jumbo Cactuar borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_19
Tonberry default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_20
Sazh's Chocobo default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_21
Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_22
Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_23
Garland, Knight of Cornelia default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_24
Garland, Knight of Cornelia extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_25
Chaos, the Endless default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_26
Chaos, the Endless extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_27
Cecil, Dark Knight default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_28
Cecil, Dark Knight extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_29
Cecil, Dark Knight borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_30
Cecil, Redeemed Paladin default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_31
Cecil, Redeemed Paladin extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_32
Cecil, Redeemed Paladin borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_33
Emet-Selch, Unsundered default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_34
Emet-Selch, Unsundered extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_35
Emet-Selch, Unsundered borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_36
Hades, Sorcerer of Eld default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_37
Hades, Sorcerer of Eld extended art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_38
Hades, Sorcerer of Eld borderless art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_39
Sidequest: Catch a Fish default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_40
Cooking Campsite default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_41
Food Token full art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_42
Dragon of Mount Gulg (Ancient Copper Dragon) showcase art
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_43
Yuffie Kisaragi (Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow)
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_44
Sephiroth, Planet's Heir default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.
mtg_ff_release_45
Cloud, Planet's Champion default
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

Along with the cards, Wizards of the Coast revealed three MTG x Final Fantasy collaboration set symbols. The symbols are for the Final Fantasy Set Code, Final Fantasy Commander Set Code, and Final Fantasy Through the Ages Set Code. The symbols are “FF” with the iconic Final Fantasy crystal, a Chocobo, and Moogle respectively.

mtg_ff_release_46
Image via magic.wizards.com
© SQUARE ENIX. ©WIZARDS.

The MTG website also announced three MTG x Final Fantasy Secret Lair sets. Secret Lair is a premium collaboration product line generally featuring collaboration art on old MTG cards. As of press time, no further details were announced about the product.

Wizards of the Coast announced the MTG and Final Fantasy collaboration in October 2022. A teaser for the collaboration set was released two years later in October 2024 and featured the card art for “Lightning, Army of One,” “Emet-Selch, Unsundered,” and “Together Forever.” Following the October 2024 teaser, Wizards of the Coast remained relatively silent about the collaboration set. However, hours before the MTG x Final Fantasy preview the company teased Yoshitaka Amano as a potential artist for the set. The MTG x Final Fantasy set is slated to release on June 13, 2025.

Sources: Magic: The Gathering's website (link 2), Magic: The Gathering's YouTube channel (link 2), Magic: The Gathering's X/Twitter account (link 2)

follow-up of Magic: The Gathering Set Teases Legendary Final Fantasy Artist Yoshitaka Amano
Interest homepage / archives