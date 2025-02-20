Digimon x Godzilla Crossover Toy Teased

Will we see the birth of Shin Metal Godzillamon?

Image via www.youtube.com

The Digimon franchise teased on Monday that a new Digimon and Godzilla collaboration toy would be revealed during the Digimon Con 2025 event on March 20. The event's itinerary states (roughly translated) under the toys section, “ Godzilla vs Digimon Collaboration Item Announcement.”

📣𝘼𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣



Digimon Story: Time Stranger



We will deliver the latest information during the Digimon Con on Thursday, March 20✨



Stay tuned!



▼For more information on Digimoncon, click here



https:// Digimon .net/special/digimoncon/

The event will be streaming through the Digimon YouTube channel. The itinerary includes a screening of the 25th anniversary promotional video anime Digimon Adventure -Beyond, news on the Digimon Story: Time Stranger game, the Godzilla vs Digital Monster toy, an announcement of a new Digimon card game project, news on the Digimon comics, and an introduction to the Digimon Adventure 02 25th anniversary merchandise. Digimon Con 2025 will also feature a special live musical performance.

The forthcoming Godzilla vs Digital Monster toy comes on the heels of the Godzilla vs. Digital Monster COLOR toy teaser in November 2024. The teaser video for the toy briefly featured the iconic movie monster as WarGreymon. As of press time, the Digimon staff has not stated if the toy announcement at Digimon Con 2025 is the Godzilla vs. Digital Monster COLOR.