Interest
Odekake Kozame Creator Makes Bocchi the Rock! Crossover Comic
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The world's cutest shark and Bocchilla united to hold sway at Japan's biggest anime convention this past weekend, to the delight of their fans, including a certain famous voice actress.
Odekake Kozame creator Penguin Box released a Bocchi the Rock! collaboration short comic on March 19. The four-page comic follows as the titular shark Kozame-chan explores the annual AnimeJapan event at Tokyo Big Sight. The shark encounters Hitori Goto, Ikuyo Kita, Ryo Yamada, and Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock! In true Goto fashion, she is shocked at Kozame-chans's social media presence and summons Bocchilla. Caught up in the moment, Kozame-chan also dons a Bocchilla outfit and the two “reign terror” on the anime event.
ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！×おでかけ子ザメ— ペンギンボックス@子ザメ6巻&映画化 (@Penguinbox1) March 19, 2025
アニメジャパンコラボまんが 2/2 pic.twitter.com/wE9WYDuynJ
Bocchi the Rock! x Odekake Kozame
AnimeJapan Collaboration Manga 1/2 (2/2)
The Odekake Kozame franchise then posted an original AnimeJapan Odekake Kozame x Bocchi the Rock! illustration. The illustration features Hitori Goto holding Kozame-chan:
✰✰#AnimeJapan 2025✰✰— 映画『おでかけ子ザメ』公式 (@kozame_info) March 19, 2025
アニメ「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」×
映画「#おでかけ子ザメ」#AJ2025 コラボを記念して@Penguinbox1 先生描き下ろしイラスト公開✨
後藤ひとりちゃんと
子ザメちゃんが夢の共演🦈🎸
コラボ漫画も合わせてお楽しみください✨https://t.co/JfV72c09KI#ぼっち・ざ・ろっく pic.twitter.com/3HDa13rYvV
✰✰AnimeJapan 2025✰✰
Bocchi the Rock! x
Odekake Kozame Movie
To commemorate the AJ2025 collaboration
@Penguinbox1 released a new illustration✨
The dream collaboration between Goto Hitori-chan and Kozame-chan.🦈🎸
Please also enjoy the collaboration manga✨
https://anime-japan.jp/goods/
Kozame-chan appeared at AnimeJapan for meet-and-greets throughout the two-day event. Cast members Kana Hanazawa (Kozame-chan), Megumi Han (Anko-chan), Misaki Kuno (Usame-chan), and Yūichirō Umehara (Man with a Mohawk) also appeared at the Kadokawa Booth Stage for a talk show on March 23, and the booth sold Bocchi the Rock! and Odekake Kozame crossover merchandise.
いよいよ今週末！AnimeJapan2025でコラボ、ステージイベント、グリーティングなど楽しいイベントが盛りだくさん！ぜひ遊びに来てくださいね✨ pic.twitter.com/gSTxBVtKlR— ペンギンボックス@子ザメ6巻&映画化 (@Penguinbox1) March 19, 2025
It's finally this weekend! AnimeJapan2025 will have a lot of fun events, including collaborations, stage events, and greetings! Please come and join us!✨
Naturally, Bocchilla crashed Kozame-chan's meet-and-greets:
✰✰#AnimeJapan 2025✰✰— 映画『おでかけ子ザメ』公式 (@kozame_info) March 22, 2025
アニメ「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」×
映画「#おでかけ子ザメ」#AJ2025 コラボを記念して
ANIPLEXブースにおでかけ中🦖🦈
ぜひお越しください✨
⟡アニプレックスブース
3月22日(土)10:10〜10:30https://t.co/N3LSpRksUg#ぼっち・ざ・ろっく pic.twitter.com/Fo0s7JhGnG
✰✰AnimeJapan 2025✰✰
Bocchi the Rock! x
Odekake Kozame Movie
In commemoration of the AJ2025 collaboration
Visiting the ANIPLEX booth🦖🦈
Please come and visit us✨
⟡Aniplex booth March 22nd (Sat) 10:10-10:30
http://anime-japan.jp/goods/
Hanazawa lamented on social media on March 22 that she wanted to meet Kozame-chan, after seeing posts from one of the meet-and-greets. Thankfully, she met the shark during the booth stage event and later shared photos and videos with Kozame-chan:
可愛い…☺️✨会いたい！！！ https://t.co/DRXtbswKEh— 花澤香菜 (@hanazawa_staff) March 22, 2025
So cute…☺️✨ I want to meet you!!!
#おでかけ子ザメ ステージありがとうございました☺️🌸— 花澤香菜 (@hanazawa_staff) March 23, 2025
子ザメちゃんのジェスチャーゲームずっと見ていられたね…♡
『映画 おでかけ子ザメ とかいのおともだち』は、2025年夏公開予定です！ pic.twitter.com/75U4YxtxXY
Thank you for the stage event, Odekake Kozame☺️🌸
I could watch Kozame-chan's charade forever…♡
Eiga Odekake Kozame Toaki no Otomodachi is set to release in the summer 2025!
