Odekake Kozame Creator Makes Bocchi the Rock! Crossover Comic

The world's cutest shark and Bocchilla united to hold sway at Japan's biggest anime convention this past weekend, to the delight of their fans, including a certain famous voice actress.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Odekake Kozame creator Penguin Box released a Bocchi the Rock! collaboration short comic on March 19. The four-page comic follows as the titular shark Kozame-chan explores the annual AnimeJapan event at Tokyo Big Sight . The shark encounters Hitori Goto, Ikuyo Kita, Ryo Yamada, and Nijika Ijichi from Bocchi the Rock! In true Goto fashion, she is shocked at Kozame-chans's social media presence and summons Bocchilla. Caught up in the moment, Kozame-chan also dons a Bocchilla outfit and the two “reign terror” on the anime event.

Kozame-chan appeared at AnimeJapan for meet-and-greets throughout the two-day event. Cast members Kana Hanazawa (Kozame-chan), Megumi Han (Anko-chan), Misaki Kuno (Usame-chan), and Yūichirō Umehara (Man with a Mohawk) also appeared at the Kadokawa Booth Stage for a talk show on March 23, and the booth sold Bocchi the Rock! and Odekake Kozame crossover merchandise.

It's finally this weekend! AnimeJapan2025 will have a lot of fun events, including collaborations, stage events, and greetings! Please come and join us!✨

Naturally, Bocchilla crashed Kozame-chan's meet-and-greets:

Hanazawa lamented on social media on March 22 that she wanted to meet Kozame-chan, after seeing posts from one of the meet-and-greets. Thankfully, she met the shark during the booth stage event and later shared photos and videos with Kozame-chan:

So cute…☺️✨ I want to meet you!!!

Thank you for the stage event, Odekake Kozame ☺️🌸

I could watch Kozame-chan's charade forever…♡

Eiga Odekake Kozame Toaki no Otomodachi is set to release in the summer 2025!