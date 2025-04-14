Did your favorite episode rank?

The JOJODAY pay-per-view event announced the results of the JoJo Anime Series Episode Poll on Sunday. The poll received over 50,390 votes with the results separated into six categories, one for each part: Battle Tendency, Phantom Blood, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. While the first season of the anime franchise compiled Battle Tendency and Phantom Blood into one season, the story arcs had their own categories for the poll.

Image via x.com ©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/ 集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT

The top results in each category are:

Phantom Blood : Episode 1: Dio the Invader

: Episode 1: Dio the Invader Battle Tendency : Episode 20: Young Caesar

: Episode 20: Young Caesar Stardust Crusaders : Episode 48: Long Journey Farewell, My Friends

: Episode 48: Long Journey Farewell, My Friends Diamond Is Unbreakable : Episode 10: Let's Go Eat Some Italian Food

: Episode 10: Let's Go Eat Some Italian Food Golden Wind : Episode 28: Beneath a Sky on the Cerge of Falling

: Episode 28: Beneath a Sky on the Cerge of Falling Stone Ocean: Episode 38: It's a Wonderful World

According to the MC at JOJODAY, of all 190 episodes from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise , "Young Caesar" received the most votes at 55%.

The full results of the Jojo Anime Series Episode Poll are:

Phantom Blood

Episode 1: Dio the Invader (22%) Episode 3: Youth With Dio (20%) Episode 9: The Final Ripple! (20%)

Battle Tendency

Episode 20: Young Caesar (55%) Episode 26: The Ascendant One (9%) Episode 23: The Warrior of Wind (8%)

Stardust Crusaders

Episode 48: Long Journey Farewell, My Friends (12%) Episode 44: The Miasma of the Void, Cool Ice, Part 3 (10%) Episode 46: Dio's World, Part 2 (10%) Episode 35: D'Arby the Gambler, Part 2 (9%) Episode 20: Death 13, Part 2 (7%) Episode 47: Dio's World, Part 3 (4%) Episode 27: Khnum's Zenyatta and Thoth's Mondatta (4%) Episode 17: The Lovers, Part 2 (3%) Episode 2: Who Will Be the Judge!? (3%) Episode 41: D'Arby the Player, Part 2 (2%)

Diamond Is Unbreakable

Episode 10: Let's Go Eat Some Italian Food (15%) Episode 39: Goodbye, Morioh – The Heart of Gold (12%) Episode 16: Let's Go Hunting! (8%) Episode 28: Highway Go Go, Part 1 (7%) Episode 38: Shining D (Diamond) is Unbreakable, Part 2 (5%) Episode 17: Rohan Kishibe's Adventure (5%) Episode 24: Heart Attack, Part 2 (4%) Episode 21: Yoshikage Kira Just Wants to Live Quietly, Part 1 (4%) Episode 20: Yukako Yamagishi Dreams of Cinderella (4%) Episode 29: Highway Go Go, Part 2 (3%)

Golden Wind

Episode 28: Beneath a Sky on the Verge of Falling (14%) Episode 27: Emperor Crimson vs. Metallic (12%) Episode 19: White Ice (9%) Episode 10: Hitman Team (7%) Episode 16: Thankful Death, Part 2 (7%) Episode 38: Golden Wind Requiem (6%) Episode 15: Thankful Death, Part 1 (4%) Episode 11: Narancia's Li'l Bomber (4%) Episode 39: The Sleeping Slave (3%) Episode 31: Green Tea and Sanctuary, Part 2 (3%)

Stone Ocean

Episode 38: It's a Wonderful World (28%) Episode 37: Maiden Heaven (2) Episode 14: Smack of Love and Revenge (2) (8%) Episode 22: Time for Heaven! New Moon! New Priest! (5%) Episode 32: Heavy Forecast (3) (5%) Episode 31: Heavy Forecast (2) (4% Episode 27: Sky Guy (3%) Episode 36: Maiden Heaven (1) (3%) Episode 9: Debt Collector Mary Lynn Manson (3%) Episode 35: See Moon (2) (3%)

(Note: Due to Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency sharing a season, both categories only listed the top three results. Stardust Crusaders and beyond listed the top 10. Also, the episode titles listed above are the English versions.)

JOJODAY also announced the long-awaited sequel series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Part 7 Steel Ball Run .