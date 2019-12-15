Granblue Fantasy: Relink Game Previewed in New Videos

A stage presentation at the " Granblue Fantasy Fes 2019" event on Sunday revealed the fourth promotional video and an 11-minute gameplay video showing multi-player (four-player) quests for Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy: Relink PlayStation 4 game.





Cygames is also streaming a third promotional video and a separate 14-minute gameplay video for the game.

The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations. Game director Tetsuya Fukuhara reportedly stated in February that the game will have a simultaneous worldwide release.

Cygames announced in February that it is taking over development of the game from Platinum Games .

The game is an action role-playing game featuring illustrations by Cygames and CyDesignation . Cygames ' Koichi Haruta is producing the game, Tetsuya Fukuhara is directing the game, Hideo Minaba is designing the characters, and Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita are composing the music. The game will feature a new story.

Players will get to choose between an unnamed male (voiced by Yuuki Ono ) or female (voiced by Hisako Kanemoto ) main character. Other allied characters confirmed for the game include Lyria ( Nao Tōyama ), Vyrn ( Rie Kugimiya ), Katalina ( Miyuki Sawashiro ), Rackam ( Hiroaki Hirata ), Io ( Yukari Tamura ), Eugen ( Keiji Fujiwara ), and Rosetta ( Rie Tanaka ). Furycane will be a primal beast in the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 23 million downloads.

Arc System Works is developing a fighting game for the franchise titled Granblue Fantasy Versus that will launch in Japan on the PS4 on February 6. XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe will release the game in North America and Europe, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.