News
Québec's Nadeshicon to Host Studio Trigger President Masahiko Otsuka
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Nadeshicon announced on Tuesday that it will host Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka at this year's event.
Otsuka debuted in the anime industry as assistant director for Studio Ghibli's Pom Poko film in 1992. He then worked as an episode director for anime such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, as well as co-directed Gurren Lagann at Studio Gainax. Otsuka left Gainax and co-founded Studio Trigger with Hiroyuki Imaishi in 2011. He has worked on Trigger's Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and Promare anime.
The convention will be held at Québec City Convention Centre in Québec City, Québec from April 3 to 5. This year's event will mark the 10th anniversary of Nadeshicon.
Sources: Press release, Nadeshicon