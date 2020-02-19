My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Anime's 3rd Video Unveils More Cast, April 4 Debut

The official website for the anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novel series posted the anime's third promotional video as well as the fourth key visual on Wednesday. The video unveils more of the anime's main cast and April 4 premiere date.

The newly announced cast members are:

Miho Okasaki as Mary Hunt, the fourth daughter of a marquis, and Alan's betrothed

as Mary Hunt, the fourth daughter of a marquis, and Alan's betrothed Inori Minase as Sophia Ascart, a countess and Nicol's little sister

Saori Hayami as Maria Campbell, a commoner girl, yet a special one who wields light magic as the heroine of the original Fortune Lover otome game



As previously announced, Maaya Uchida is starring in the series as Katarina Claes. The other previously announced cast members include:

Shouta Aoi as Gerald Stuart, the third oldest prince of the kingdom and Katarina's betrothed

as Gerald Stuart, the third oldest prince of the kingdom and Katarina's betrothed Asami Seto as Gerald Stuart (in early childhood)

Tetsuya Kakihara as Keith Claes, Katarina's stepbrother

Sora Amamiya as Keith Claes (in early childhood)

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Alan Stuart, Gerald's slightly younger twin brother

Mutsumi Tamura as Alan Stuart (in early childhood)

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Nicol Ascart, the son of the kingdom's prime minister

M.A.O as Nicol Ascart (in early childhood)



J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! ) is directing the series at SILVER LINK . Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Miwa Oshima ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ) is adapting Nami Hidaka 's character designs for animation.

The duo angela performs the opening theme song " Shōjo no Route wa Hitotsu Janai!" (There Isn't Just One Route for a Girl!) Shouta Aoi performs the ending theme song "Bad End."

The anime will premiere on April 4 at 25:30 (effectively, April 5 at 1:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and then it will run on MBS , J Tele, and other venues. The United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba theater in Tokyo will host a preview screening with Uchida, Aoi, and Okasaki on March 22.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.