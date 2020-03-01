My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Film Earns US$5.1 Million to Rank #4 in U.S. Opening Weekend

The Box Office Mojo website estimated on Sunday that the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ) film will earn US$5,109,247 to rank #4 in its opening weekend from Friday to Sunday in the United States and Canada. The film ranked at #4 on Friday and Saturday, but is estimated to rank at #6 on Sunday.

The film ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened last Wednesday, February 26, earning US$2,526,900 on that day alone. The film then ranked at #3 on Thursday, earning US$798,118. Box Office Mojo estimated a cumulative total of US$8,482,448 so far.

Funimation began screening the film in the United States and Canada in more than 1,000 total theaters starting on February 26. The film has both subtitled and dubbed screenings.

Funimation describes the film:

Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation … until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.

The film opened in Japan on December 20, and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film has earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$14 million), and has sold more than 1.21 million tickets. The film's 4DX screenings began on January 24 in 81 theaters in Japan.

The site also estimated that Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film will earn US$16,000,000 to rank #2 in its third weekend from Friday to Sunday in the United States and Canada. The film ranked at #2 on both Friday and Saturday, and is also expected to rank #2 on Sunday.

The film now has an estimated worldwide gross of US$265,493,652, with US$128,293,652 earned domestically, and the equivalent of US$137,200,000 earned internationally. The film ranked at #1 in the domestic box office in both of its previous weekends. The film earned US$70,002,074 during its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend from February 14 to 17.

The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

Jeff Fowler made his directorial debut with the film. Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz ( Fast & Furious franchise ) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.

