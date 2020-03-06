2020 Toei Manga Matsuri Omnibus Film's Trailer Previews Butt Detective Segment

Omnibus film opens on April 24

Toei began streaming a trailer for the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival on Friday. The video highlights the omnibus film's Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) and Kamen Rider Den-O segments.

The omnibus will include the second film for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime titled Oshiri Tantei : Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo. The Kamen Rider Den-O film segment will be titled Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! (Masked Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Appears!). The film will also have the Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki and Recycle Zoo: Mamore! Mokuyōbi wa Shigen Gomi no Hi segments.

The film series will screen in Japan on April 24. The Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! segment will be the Kamen Rider Den-O franchise 's first film in 10 years.

Last year's installment of the omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years. The omnibus film opened in Japan last April. Like this year's installment, last year also featured Butt Detective and the Recycle Zoo cardboard-animated series. The April 2019 screening also showcased the Bakutsuri Bar Hunter and Uchi no 3 Shimai anime.

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films did not only feature anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , as well as shorts for Dr. Slump , Kinnikuman , and Captain Tsubasa . The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia , the first Dragon Ball film ( Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies ), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .