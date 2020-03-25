Flowers of Evil's Shūzō Oshimi Draws New 1-Shot Manga

"Kusakabe-san" 1-shot debuts on Web Action website on Friday

Manga creator Shūzō Oshimi announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he will draw a new one-shot manga titled "Kusakabe-san" when Futabasha opens the renewed version of its Web Comic Action website as Web Action on Friday . Oshimi unveiled a sketch alongside the announcement.

Oshimi will launch a new manga titled Okaeri Alice (Welcome Back Alice) in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9.

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Oshimi most recently launched the Happiness manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2015, and ended the series in March 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. Vertical is also publishing Oshimi's Blood on the Tracks manga.

Manga publisher Denpa announced in July that it will release Oshimi's Shino Can't Say Her Name ( Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai ) manga. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018.