The Wonderful 101: Remastered Game's Trailer Streamed

Game launches for Switch, PS4, PC in West in May; Japan on June 11

Platinum Games began streaming a trailer on Wednesday for The Wonderful 101: Remastered , a remastered version of its The Wonderful 101 Wii U action game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

English

Japanese

The game will launch in North America on May 19, in Europe on May 22, and in Japan on June 11.

Platinum Games launched a Kickstarter campaign for the remastered game on February 3. The campaign surpassed its base goal of US$50,010 to fund the Switch version within an hour.

Platinum Games will self-publish the game, and this will be the company's first attempt at self-publishing. Nintendo published the original Wii U game.

The Wonderful 101 shipped for Wii U in Japan, Europe, and Australia in August 2013, and in North America in September 2013.

Hideki Kamiya ( Bayonetta ) directed the "mass-hero action" title at Platinum Games . In the story, aliens are invading the Earth, and a group of unlikely heroes must join forces and work together to stop the invasion, since the aliens are too powerful for the heroes to fight alone. Each hero can transform into powerful weapons to attack the aliens, or they can transform into other objects such as a bridge to help the team traverse environments. Players work to recruit citizens to join their hero team and to broaden the team's transformative powers.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered's Kickstarter campaign was the first of four announcements on Platinum Games ' "Platinum4" teaser website, which the company opened on February 3.

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba had revealed in May 2017 that the company was planning to publish its own titles, in addition to its existing planning and development operations. Inaba stated that the first title that the company was planning to publish on its own would be small in scope but "purely platinum-colored," and would deliver on the game elements that the company had focused on. Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , Nier: Automata , and The Wonderful 101 .