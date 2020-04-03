Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon Anime's English-subttled Trailer Streamed

Anime adapts Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's story

Aniplex of America began streaming an English-subtitled trailer on Friday for the Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime.

The anime will adapt the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "The Grand Temple of Time Solomon" story, which is the Final Singularity in the game's first part. The staff from Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime will return to produce the new anime.

The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ( Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia ), the television anime of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Dai Nana Tokuiten Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia" (Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia) story premiered in Japan on October 5, and the 21st and final episode aired on March 21.

Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and the company will have a one-year window of streaming exclusivity on the dubbed version. The anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE . Wakanim and Madman Anime Group's AnimeLab have a 30-day window of streaming exclusivity in their territories.

Aniplex of America hosted the North American theatrical premiere of the anime's episodes 0, 1, and 2 in Los Angeles on September 29.

The game is also inspiring a two-part anime film project. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram and Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Paladin: Agateram will adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game. The first film will open on August 15.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.