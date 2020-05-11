News
Voice Actor Yū Mizushima to Have Vocal Cord Polyp Surgery
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voice actor Yū Mizushima announced on his blog last week that he will go on hiatus to undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery. Mizushima further updated on Monday that he is going in for surgery on that day. Mizushima explained that his voice had been cracking since last month, and that he could barely muster his voice since last week.
Mizushima is known for his voice narration work, as well as the Japanese dub voice actor for Sammo Hung's roles in films. In anime, he has starred in such anime as Voltes V (Kentaro Go), Voltron (Isamu Kurogane), God Mars (Mars/Takeru Myoujin), The Door into Summer (Marion), Magical Angel Creamy Mami (Toshio Ohtomo), Magical Fairy Persia (Riki Muroi), Saint Seiya: Evil Goddess Eris (Orion Jaguar), Neo-Tokyo (Tsutomo Sugioka), The Legend of the Galactic Heroes (Neithardt Müller), One Piece (Kawamatsu), Black Cat (Doctor), Parasyte -the maxim- (Takeshi Hirokawa), Endride (Pascal), and Food Wars! The Third Plate (Roland Chapelle).
Image via Production Ace