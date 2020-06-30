Discotek Licenses Space Adventure Cobra TV Anime, Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer Film

Discotek Media announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the Space Adventure Cobra television anime and Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ( Meitantei Conan: Zero no Shikkōnin ), the 22nd film in the Detective Conan franchise . The company will release the Space Adventure Cobra TV anime on Blu-ray Disc on September 29. The release will feature English subtitles, "brand new experimental English dubs" for the first two episodes, and the original English pilot episode .

Discotek will release the 22nd Detective Conan film under the name Case Closed : Zero the Enforcer on Blu-ray Disc on September 29. The release will feature English subtitles and a new English dub .

Discotek also revealed details of two other previously announced anime releases. The company will release the third and final Blu-ray Disc set for the Galaxy Express 999 television anime and the Wicked City anime film on Blu-ray Disc on September 29.

The 31-episode Space Adventure Cobra television anime from 1982 is based on Buichi Terasawa 's manga about a space pirate and his female android partner. The Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie anime opened in July 1982, three months before the television series premiered. Nozomi Entertainment released the TV anime on DVD, and the anime previously streamed on the company's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll until Nozomi Entertainment 's license expired.

Discotek Media released the Space Adventure Cobra anime film on DVD in 2012, on Blu-ray Disc in 2015, and on Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K Blu-ray Disc.

Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer opened in Japan in April 2018. The film was the second-highest grossing domestic film in Japan in 2018, earning 9.18 billion yen (about US$83.1 million) by the end of the year. The film is a sequel of the series' 20th film, Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare , and centers on Tōru "Zero" Amuro. Police chief Hyōe Kuroda appeared for the first time in a film for the franchise . The Anime Expo convention held a 4DX screening of the film as part of its "first annual '4DX Anime Film Fest" at Regal LA Live in July 2019.

Discotek will release the Detective Conan - Episode One: The Great Detective Turned Small ( Meitantei Conan Episode "One" Chiisakunatta Meitantei ) special on July 28. The release will feature English subtitles and an all-new English dub with Griffin Burns as Shinichi Kudo and Wendee Lee as Conan Edogawa. Steve Staley served as ADR Director , and Marlan Moore handled the ADR scripts.