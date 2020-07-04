Funimation to Stream The World Ends With You Anime

Anime to premiere worldwide in 2021

Funimation announced on Friday that it will stream The World Ends with You the Animation , the anime adaptation of Square Enix 's The World Ends with You ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai ) action role-playing game. The anime will premiere worldwide in 2021.

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Monster Strike the Animation , Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , Tantei Team KZ Jiken Note ) is directing the anime. Midori Gotou at Sanzigen is the screenwriter. Tetsuya Nomura and Gen Kobayashi are credited with the character designs. DOMERICA ( Flying Witch Petit ) and Shin-Ei Animation ( Mysterious Joker , Doraemon ) are producing the anime. Takeharu Ishimoto is returning from the game to compose music for the anime.

The anime will take place in modern-day Shibuya (instead of Shibuya in 2007 when the game came out) and will feature modern-day technology, such as smartphones.

Kouki Uchiyama is returning to the franchise to voice Neku. Other cast members include Anna Hachimine as Shiki, Subaru Kimura as Beat, Ayana Taketatsu as Rhyme, and Ryohei Kimura as Joshua.

Nintendo 's website describes the game:

Complete the mission...or face erasure. That's all Neku knows after regaining consciousness in the middle of a busy intersection without his memories. Now he and his partner must fight to survive a life-or-death game in this twisted tale with more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo they're trapped in.[...]

In the crowded chaos of Tokyo, players of the Reapers' Game must complete daily missions or face total erasure. Neku might not be enthusiastic about forging relationships, but with his very life on the line, he'll need to learn how to work together with a partner—and fast: they only have seven days.

Jupiter and Square Enix developed the original The World Ends with You game that shipped for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2007 and in the West in 2008. The World Ends With You -Solo Remix- smartphone game developed by h.a.n.d launched for iOS devices in 2012, followed by Android devices in 2014. The World Ends With You -Final Remix- game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in September 2018 and launched in the West in October 2018. Characters from the game franchise also feature in the Kingdom Hearts game series.

