13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Game's 'Doomsday' Trailer Streamed

Vanillaware game launches on PS4 in West on September 22

Atlus began streaming a new "Doomsday" trailer for Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PlayStation 4 game on Friday.

The game will launch in the West on September 22, delayed from September 8. The game will launch with a free patch at launch to add English audio. In addition to Japanese and English audio, the game will feature subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

Those who pre-order the physical version of the game will receive an art book while supplies last.

Atlus released the game in Japan last November. The 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue game, which contains the main game's first three hours, launched in Japan in March 2019.

In November 2018, Atlus and Vanillaware delayed the game's planned 2018 release. The companies also canceled the game's PlayStation Vita version, with the game now only available for the PS4.

George Kamitani (Dragon's Crown, Odin Sphere) directed the game. The game's official website says that "the game takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs."

Source: Press release